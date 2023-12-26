200 Free Aussie Ace Max Giuliani Recaps 2023 Season, Going from 1:50 to 1:44

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Tasmania’s Maximillion Giuliani has been on a hot streak in 2023, making a name for himself as one of Australia’s best 200 freestyles in history. We spoke to the 19-year-old about his big move to the Mainland and how it’s allowed him to make drops from 1:50 down to 1:44 in just one year.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS