Do You Love Swimming? See 585 Swim Jobs You Might Love

GLACIER AQUATIC CLUB – HEAD COACH

Kalispell Aquatic Team (KATS), dba Glacier Aquatic Club (GAC) is a nonprofit, parent board managed, community-based swim club. The club swims at two pools, one located in Kalispell, MT, at Logan Health Fitness Center and the other in Whitefish, MT, at The Wave. We practice year-round and participate in USA Swimming short and long course competitions.

TACTICAL ATHLETE COACH-AQUATICS

T3i Tactical Athlete- Aquatics Coaches support the Naval Special Warfare Command by developing SEAL and SWCC candidates through rigorous physical training programming and development at the Naval Special Warfare Orientation course (NSWO) in Coronado, CA.

ASSISTANT COACH, IOWA FLYERS SWIM COACH

Recreational Services at the University of Iowa is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Flyers Swim Club Program (IFLY). This position will assist with the coaching and administration of the IFLY Swim Club program, with primary responsibility for the developmental and age group swimmers in the general track. This position will also provide assistance as needed to the head coach with implementing workouts for the elite track.

HEAD AGE GROUP SITE COACH

The Loveland Swim Club, a member of USA Swimming competitive youth swim team is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach.

HIGH PERFORMANCE ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Tyler Rose Aquatic Club is a school district owned; coach run program. We are in Tyler, TX (pop. 105K, with 230K in the county). The team was founded in 2016, has approx. 100 members with an additional 100-150 summer league swimmers. Our lesson program sees 60-80 kids per week in the summer months.

SEASONAL AQUATICS MANAGER

Creekside Tennis and Swim Club is home to a thriving year-round USTA tennis program featuring outstanding youth and adult programming. Its seasonal pool is home to the Creekside Crocs, part of the growing East Cooper Swim League in Mount Pleasant, SC.

ELMHURST AQUATICS – COACH

Elmhurst Aquatics, located in Elmhurst, Illinois is seeking an enthusiastic Coach to join our staff. This Coach will be responsible for day-to-day assistant coaching and management of their assigned group(s) and the appropriate administrative tasks that accompany them.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

Are you passionate about swimming and looking for an exciting career in business development? We’re looking for a Business Development Specialist to help us expand our reach in the swim club and college swimming arena.

AGE GROUP COACH

Mesa Aquatics Club is hiring a part time Age Group Coach

HEAD COACH SUMMER SWIM CASCADES RAPIDS

The Cascades Rapids, a summer swim team in Potomac Falls, VA is seeking an experienced Head Coach. The team races into its 30th summer of highly competitive swimming with one of the largest teams participating in the Colonial Swim League. Coaches with a love for summer swim are welcome to apply!

CLUB MANAGER

Greenmeadow Community Association (GMCA) is currently searching for a Club Manager to oversee the GMCA’s recreational aquatics and facility operations. Established in 1954, GMCA is a private, non-profit, swim and social club located in the Greenmeadow neighborhood of Palo Alto, California. Our facilities include a competition-size pool, clubhouse, and park. Learn more about Greenmeadow at www.greenmeadow.org

GENERAL MANAGER

The General Manager of First Colony Swim Team will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations, financial management, and administrative functions of the team. This role will collaborate closely with the Head Coach to ensure the seamless functioning of the team and the achievement of its goals. The General Manager will report directly to the Board of Directors and play a vital role in driving the team’s success. In short, the GM will oversee the “dry side” and the HC will oversee the “wet side”.

SUMMER SWIM COACH- WESTWOOD CLUB

Coach club’s swim team. Schedule and coordinate swim meets.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

AquaTex Swim Team is a coach owned, USA Swimming team with around 170 swimmers (ages 6-18). We are looking for a full time age group coach.

Senior Director of Aquatics

The YMCA of Greenwich has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated, aquatics leader and subject matter expert to join the leadership team of our growing, future-oriented Y! The Senior Director of Aquatics, reporting to the Vice-President of Operations, assumes responsibility for the daily operations of high quality, member-focused programs within our premier aquatics facility.

Full Time Coach – Cincinnati Aquatic Club

The Cincinnati Aquatic Club is a medium size USA Swimming team with around 160 swimmers (ages 7-18). We are looking for a full time age group coach.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Denver Swim Academy is a coach owned and run Competitive Swim Team established in 2009. Denver Swim Academy is committed to creating a positive, supportive environment in which each individual will be valued and given the opportunity to reach their physical and intellectual potential, both in and out of the water.

CAYMAN ISLANDS SWIM INSTRUCTOR/COACH

We are looking for an assistant swim coach/instructor for Darren Mew Sports and Fitness Ltd based out of the Cayman Islands.

MASTERS ASSISTANT COACH AND DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Under the direction of the Masters Head Coach, the Director of Operations and Masters Assistant Coach is responsible for the organization, management, overseeing club-related daily operations and administrative duties, and providing high quality coaching.

SENIOR AQUATICS DIRECTOR, BURBANK YMCA, READING MASSACHUSETTS

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Senior Aquatics Director is responsible on a daily basis for creating a transformative Y Experience for our program participants, families, members and staff. The Senior Aquatics Director must be able to lead and manage people to execute an exemplary customer service, high quality programs and clean, well maintained spaces. Innovation will also be a key area of growth for the Senior Aquatics Director through the learning and implementation of Design Thinking.

DRYLAND AND STROKE PERFORMANCE COACH

CANES is seeking a Dryland and Stroke Performance Coach to work with swimmers ages 11-17, 2-4 days per week. The coach will execute dryland workouts and work in small groups for stroke technique and video analysis.

HEAD COACH – HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a year-round competitive USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of 40 swimmers to further develop an already strong program.

SWIMSWAM CONTRACT WRITERS

SwimSwam is always on the lookout for new writers and reporters to join our growing team! All writers are paid. Students welcome. All positions are remote.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially. The Head Coach will support the other coaches and interact often with UVAC management staff to assure coordination of swim lane usage, communication about team events, maintenance and cleaning issues, swim meet logistics, and team successes.

LEAD GROUP COACH (DEVELOPMENTAL)

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Scottsdale Aquatic Club is seeking a Lead Senior Assistant Coach. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

POOLS SUPERVISOR

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is looking for a creative, people-focused POOLS SUPERVISOR who is passionate about Aquatics and delivering excellent service to the public

SUMMER SWIM COACH – BRAMBLETON BETTAS, BRAMBLETON, VA

The Brambleton Bettas Swim Team is a member of the Old Dominion Swim League (ODSL) located in Brambleton, Virginia. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to serve as our Head Coach for the summer season. As Head Coach, you will lead a team of assistant, junior assistant, and volunteer coaches, and work with approximately 250 swimmers from ages 4 to 18

ADAPTIVE AQUATICS INSTRUCTOR

A primary responsibility of all jobs at the Springfield JCC is to ensure that each and every member, guest and visitor has a positive experience and leaves the JCC feeling better than when they arrived.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACHES (AGE GROUP AND SENIOR)

Greensboro Swim Association (SGSA) is seeking a part-time Assistant Age Group Coach and Senior Assistant Coach. SGSA is a USA Bronze Medal 100+ program based out of Greensboro, NC. We are a competitive swim team ranging from Learn To Swim to Jr. National and U.S. Open qualifiers. We are looking for passionate and enthusiastic coaches for our growing program!

HEAD COACH/ BEGINNER USA SWIM TEAM

The FLagler FLUiD Swim Team, LLC is seeking a Head Swim Coach, in Palm Coast, Florida. The team is a year-round beginner competitive USA Swimmer team, with a 501(c)3 booster club. The ideal candidate should be interested in developing swimmers new to the program, but also be able to meet the needs of senior-level competitive swimmers in a flexible and welcoming swim club environment.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – MULTIPLE LOCATIONS, BOSTON MA

This position is primarily responsible, under the supervision of the Aquatic Director, for assisting in the planning, organizing, directing, budgeting and evaluating those programs within his/her program area in accordance with the mission, purposes and polices of the association.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL-TIME

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN, is in the process of hiring a Full-Time, Head Age Group Coach. Prime has 100 swimmers on roster and operates in an outdoor, structure covered, 25 meter pool during the short course season and an outdoor 50 meter pool during the long course season.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

A primary responsibility of all jobs at the Springfield JCC is to ensure that each and every member, guest, and visitor has a positive experience and leaves the JCC feeling better than when they arrived. This role requires in-depth knowledge of swimming strokes, stroke development, and water safety techniques.

ASSOCIATE AQUATICS DIRECTOR – MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

This position is primarily responsible, under the supervision of the Aquatic Director, for assisting in the planning, organizing, directing, budgeting and evaluating those programs within his/her program area in accordance with the mission, purposes and polices of the association.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING/HEAD COACH

Under the supervision of the Executive Director of Swim and Education, the Senior Director of Competitive Swimming is responsible for the leadership and direction of the YMCA’s Competitive Swimming program ensuring that all aspects of the program fulfill the mission, vision, and goals of the YMCA. The TYDE Swim Teams’ current enrollment is over 500 swimmers across the association.

HEAD COACH

The Blue Devil Swim Club was founded in 2001 and operates under the jurisdiction of the IL Swimming LSC. The club practices out of the Warren Township High School District 121 pool in Gurnee, IL and has a current membership of 120 swimmers. BDSC is a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a Board of Directors.

ROSEMEAD RAPIDS SEEKS PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Rosemead Rapids is hiring part time assistant swim coach for our USA Swimming Club, Rosemead Rapids. The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, demonstrate ability to motivate athletes in and outside of the pool, must be reliable, knowledgeable on instructing technique, and passionate about the sport of swimming. The position reports directly to the head coach and will work closely with all the coaches on the preparation of our swimmers.

FULL TIME SENIOR COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the position of Full Time Coach, who can build upon our tradition of excellence. The position reports directly to the Head Coach. This person would oversee creating and executing a strategic plan consistent with the TG vision, mission, and training philosophy; as well as managing the overall direction of several groups. He or she would serve as the lead coach for our Junior High Performance (13-14) and Senior (15-18) training groups.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING (PART TIME)

The Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for teaching athletic skills, strategies and techniques in the sport and mentoring student athletes by utilizing coaching methodologies in a competitive sport environment and fostering academic achievement of the student. This is a part-time position.

