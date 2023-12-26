Colorado High School State Finalist Kaitlyn Hafer Commits to Idaho for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Colorado high school swimming and diving state championships finalist, Kaitlyn Hafer of Aurora, Colorado has announced that she will be heading to the northwest next fall, committing to swim at the University of Idaho. Hafer is set to graduate this spring from Grandview High School and swims club with the Denver Swim Academy.

Last February, Hafer finished her junior year at the CHSAA (Colorado High School) Girl’s 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships. Her top finish at the meet came in the 100 breast, with her personal best of 1:05.27 being good enough to earn her eighth in the A-final. She also added a second lifetime best of 1:01.24 in the 100 fly.

Hafer hit numerous lifetime bests in the long course pool over the summer while racing at the Western Zone Senior Championships. She was also a finalist at that meet in the 100 breast, posting a personal best of 1:15.94 to take thirteenth. She also finished twenty-first in the 200 breast (2:49.07) in another lifetime best.

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:04.01

200 breast – 2:22.64

100 fly – 59.24

200 IM – 2:13.04

With a semester of high school left to improve, Hafer is already set to be a strong addition to the Vandals program when she arrives next fall. During the 2022-2023 school year, she would have led the program in the 100 breast and would have been the team’s fourth fastest performer in the 200 breast.

Last season, Idaho finished in seventh out of eight teams at the 2023 Western Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led at the meet by sophomore Ella Haskins, who finished as an A-finalist in both the 50 free and 100 free. The Vandals top breaststroke performances last season came from senior Holly Keir, who was a B-finalist in both events.

Joining Hafer in Idaho’s class of 2028 will be Minnesota native Holly Lenartz. Lenartz primarily swims freestyle, althoughs he also boast strong times in the IM events.

