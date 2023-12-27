2023 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmers Of The Year- 15-16

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

Editor’s note: because of ongoing challenges with the USA Swimming results database, identifying all of the top candidates for this year’s age group awards in an objective way has been challenging. We’ve done our best to find them, but it’s possible that we missed someone obvious. If that’s the case, please let us know in the comments!

15-16 GIRLS

Alex Shackell, Carmel Swim Club

Shackell aged up to the 17-18 age group in November but had many huge swims prior to turning 17. After earning honorable mention honors last year, Shackell earns the Swammy this year.

Shackell started her year off on the right foot swimming personal best times at Sectionals in Indianapolis in March. She didn’t stop there as in May she swam a 57.63 in the LCM 100 butterfly to sit at #3 in the 15-16 age group all-time.

In June, Shackell swam personal best times in all four of her individual events at Summer Nationals. Her biggest swim came in the 200 freestyle where she swam a 1:56.70 to finish 5th, punching her ticket to Worlds as a relay swimmer. That time also ranks her as the 4th fastest in the age group all-time.

At Worlds, Shackell swam on both the prelims and finals relay. Shackell split a 1:56.38 on the anchor leg helping the US to a silver medal.

Just after returning from Worlds, Shackell swam at Summer Juniors helping Carmel break two girls 15-16 NAG relay records.

Shackell’s 15-16 All-Time Rankings:

50 SCY free: 21.73, #2

100 SCY free: 47.61, #9

200 SCY free: 1:43.60, #6

100 SCY fly: 50.47, #3

200 SCY fly: 1:53.52, #5

200 SCY IM: 1:54.54, 7

Honorable Mentions:

Claire Weinstein , Sandpipers of Nevada – Weinstein won the National title in June in the 200 freestyle swimming a 1:55.26 to become the 4th fastest American all-time. Earlier this month, Weinstein swam four SCY personal best times including becoming the 2nd fastest 15-16 year old (behind Katie Ledecky ) in the SCY 1000 freestyle.

– Weinstein won the National title in June in the 200 freestyle swimming a 1:55.26 to become the 4th fastest American all-time. Earlier this month, Weinstein swam four SCY personal best times including becoming the 2nd fastest 15-16 year old (behind ) in the SCY 1000 freestyle. Teagan O’Dell, Mission Viejo Nadadores– In May, O’Dell broke Torri Huske‘s girls national high school record in the 200 IM swimming a 1:53.38. She qualified for World Juniors where she won gold in the 200 back in a 2:08.09.

15-16 BOYS

Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics

Heilman wins the award for the second year in a row and he is still finished the year in the 15-16 age group swimming at Winter Juniors.

Heilman kicked off his year in the high school season, winning the Virginia Class 4 State titles in the 50 free and 100 fly. In April, he swam at Pro Swim-Westmont notably swimming a personal best in the 200 IM, and a month later at Richmond Sectionals, he once again swam faster in the LCM 200 IM.

Summer Nationals was a huge meet for Heilman as he qualified for the World Championships finishing second in both the 100 and 200 butterflies. Heilman broke Michael Phelps’ 15-16 LCM 200 butterfly NAG record in finals in Indianapolis swimming a 1:54.54, faster than Phelps’ old record of a 1:54.58 from 2001. Heilman’s 100 butterfly time of a 51.19 also was a NAG record, breaking his own of a 51.98 from 2022 Junior Pan Pacs.

In July, Heilman swam even faster in the 200 butterfly, swimming a 1:53.82 to break his own NAG record and finish fourth in the event overall. He was 0.18 seconds off of the podium.

Heilman closed the year at Winter Juniors-East. There he won four events and set four new 15-16 NAG records. He swam 19.24 in the 50 free, a 1:32.46 in the 200 free, a 1:40.73 in the 200 fly, and a 1:41.41 in the 200 IM. His 50 free record tied Michael Andrew‘s record, his 200 free broke Maximus Williamson‘s record, while he lowered his own 200 fly and 200 IM records.

Heilman’s NAG Records:

50 SCY free: 19.24 (tie)

200 SCY free: 1:32.46

100 SCY fly: 44.67

200 SCY fly: 1:40.73

200 SCY IM: 1:41.41

100 LCM fly: 51.19

200 LCM fly: 1:53.82

Honorable Mentions:

Kaii Winkler, Eagle Aquatics – Winkler swam two NAG records this spring. First, he set the LCM 100 freestyle record swimming a 48.81 at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale, becoming the youngest boy under the 49 second mark. Later that month, he set a new NAG record in the SCY 100 free swimming a 41.96, becoming the youngest swimmer under the 42-second mark.

– Winkler swam two NAG records this spring. First, he set the LCM 100 freestyle record swimming a 48.81 at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale, becoming the youngest boy under the 49 second mark. Later that month, he set a new NAG record in the SCY 100 free swimming a 41.96, becoming the youngest swimmer under the 42-second mark. Jason Zhao, Mason Manta Rays– Zhao won the boys 100 freestyle in a 49.39 at Summer Juniors to become #5 in the age group all-time. At World Juniors, Zhao swam a personal best in the 200 freestyle with a 1:48.60 to move to #4 in the event all-time. He also helped the US boys 4×100 free relay set a new World Junior Record

