Alex Shackell Swims 57.89 LCM 100 Butterfly in Prelims; #3 15-16 All-Time

2023 INDY SPRING CUP

  • IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
  • May 17-20, 2023
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Meet Mobile: “2023 Indy Spring Cup”

16 year old Alex Shackell of Carmel Swim Club swam the #3 fastest time in the 15-16 age group ever this morning posting a 57.89 in the LCM 100 butterfly while in Indianapolis.

Shackell came into the meet with a personal best of 58.33 which sat at #3 in the age group of all-time. She swam that time to win Junior Nationals last summer.

All-Time Top U.S. Performers, 100 Butterfly (LCM) – 15-16 Girls

  1. Claire Curzan, 56.20 (2021)
  2. Torri Huske, 57.48 (2019)
  3. Alex Shackell, 57.89 (2023)

Shackell now sits only behind Curzan and Huske, both of which represented the US in the 100 butterfly at the 2002 Tokyo Olympics. This morning’s swim also makes Shackell the 23rd fastest performer in the 100 fly ever for the US.

Shackell is headed into tonight as the top seed and will be next to Gabi Albiero who swam a 58.38 this morning as well as Ai Soma who swam a 58.57.

Shackell is also entered in the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 free, and 200 IM later in the meet. She competed in this meet a year ago, although she opted not to compete in the 100 fly then.

Breezeway
1 hour ago

Women’s LCM 100 fly heating up

Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Breezeway
44 minutes ago

Not with her time

PhillyMark
Reply to  Breezeway
17 minutes ago

Event most likely to see a WR next month at team trials IMO

