Alex Shackell Swims 57.89 LCM 100 Butterfly in Prelims; #3 15-16 All-Time

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

May 17-20, 2023

16 year old Alex Shackell of Carmel Swim Club swam the #3 fastest time in the 15-16 age group ever this morning posting a 57.89 in the LCM 100 butterfly while in Indianapolis.

Shackell came into the meet with a personal best of 58.33 which sat at #3 in the age group of all-time. She swam that time to win Junior Nationals last summer.

All-Time Top U.S. Performers, 100 Butterfly (LCM) – 15-16 Girls

Shackell now sits only behind Curzan and Huske, both of which represented the US in the 100 butterfly at the 2002 Tokyo Olympics. This morning’s swim also makes Shackell the 23rd fastest performer in the 100 fly ever for the US.

Shackell is headed into tonight as the top seed and will be next to Gabi Albiero who swam a 58.38 this morning as well as Ai Soma who swam a 58.57.

Shackell is also entered in the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 free, and 200 IM later in the meet. She competed in this meet a year ago, although she opted not to compete in the 100 fly then.