Alex Shackell Swims 1:56.70 200 Free To Rank #4 In U.S. 15-16 Girls’ Age Group

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 2009

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt — 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

Championship Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt — 2012

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:57.53

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.25

Top 8:

On Wednesday night, Alex Shackell swam a time of 1:56.70 in the women’s 200 free final to finish fifth overall, which likely earns her a spot on the 2023 World Championships team,

In total, Shackell has dropped nearly three seconds in the 200 free in one day. She came into nationals with a best time of 1:59.49 from March, and then went on to swim a 1:57.74 in prelims. During finals, she then dropped an additional 1.14 seconds.

Shackell is now ranked fourth all-time in the U.S. 15-16 girls; age group for the 200 free.

Top U.S. 15-16 Girls’ Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle:

Splits-wise, Shackell saw improvement in all of her 50s. She saw her biggest drop in the third 50, where she was 0.48 seconds faster than she was in the morning.

Splits Comparison:

Alex Shackell, 2023 U.S. Nationals Finals Alex Shackell, 2023 U.S. Nationals Prelims 50m 26.86 27.21 100m 29.48 29.62 150m 29.82 30.30 200m 30.54 30.61 Total 1:56.70 1:57.71

Shackell has been seeing major improvements across the board in all of her events at nationals so far, setting personal bests in both the 200 fly (2:07.95) and 100 free (54.22) on day one.