2023 Swammy Awards: British Coach of the Year – Ryan Livingstone

BRITISH COACH OF THE YEAR: RYAN LIVINGSTONE

Ryan Livingstone led star swimmer Matt Richards to new heights in 2023 at the Millfield School in Somerset, England, earning him British Coach of the Year honors for the first time.

Livingstone, who joined Millfield in November 2021 after previously leading a strong contingent of age group athletes at Newcastle Swim Club, had Richards join his squad during the latter half of 2022, after Richards had a disappointing showing at the World Championships in Budapest.

After making the move to Millfield and aligning with Livingstone’s High Performance Group, Richards immediately showed signs the coaching was working, and that continued into 2023.

At the British Championships in Sheffield, Richards hit a trifecta of best times in the sprint free events, clocking 21.98 in the 50 free, 47.72 in the 100 free and 1:44.83 in the 200 free, becoming the first swimmer in history to have been sub-22 in the 50, sub-48 in the 100 and sub-1:45 in the 200—having broken all three barriers for the first time during the meet.

The now 21-year-old followed up with a monstrous performance at the World Championships in Fukuoka, delivering one of the upset victories of the meet in the men’s 200 free (1:44.30) while also placing fifth in the 100 free (47.45), having reset the British Record in all three rounds of the event (47.59 in prelims and 47.47 in semis).

Richards also contributed a pair of sub-47 splits on the British relays, anchoring them to fifth in the men’s medley relay—the Brits were DQed in the free relay prelims—and then produced a 1:44.65 leg on the men’s 800 free relay as Great Britain stormed to the gold medal in 6:59.08, one of the fastest performances ever.

He added a third medal in Fukuoka on the British mixed free relay, leading them off in 47.83 as they ultimately won bronze.

One of Livingstone’s former swimmers at Newcastle, Emily Large, is also now training with him at Millfield and had a breakthrough performance of sorts to qualify for the World Championship team.

The 2017 World Junior champion in the 200 fly, Large established her first best time in the event since then—nearly six years—at the British Championships in April, booking her a spot in Fukuoka.

Large dropped from 2:07.74 to 2:07.33 in Sheffield, and ended up earning a second swim at Worlds, placing 10th overall in a time of 2:08.66.

Livingstone’s swimmers continued to perform into the back end of the year, especially with the addition of James Guy, as the former Millfield athlete returned to his roots in the fall after a long run at the National Centre in Bath.

Richards and Guy subsequently went 1-2 in the men’s 200 free at the European Short Course Championships in December, with Guy winning his first international medal in the event in seven years.

Richards was also a finalist in the 100 free, Guy was a finalist in the 100 fly, and Large was also in action, essentially matching her lifetime best in the 200 fly semis (2:05.47) before taking fifth in the final.

In addition to Richards, Guy and Large, Millfield, which also has Euan Dale on staff as the Director of Swimming, put three more swimmers onto British Swimming’s 2023-24 World Class Performance Progam: Evie Dilley, Alexander Painter and Elliot Woodburn.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Dave McNulty – McNulty’s athletes at the Bath Performance Centre continued to thrive in 2023, with Tom Dean leading the way with a pair of individual medals at the World Championships. Dean was the silver medalist behind British teammate Matt Richards in the men’s 200 free, secured the bronze medal in the 200 IM, and added two medals on the men’s 800 free (gold) and mixed 400 free relay (bronze). McNulty also coached James Guy , who won gold on the 800 free relay, and Freya Anderson , who won bronze on the mixed free relay and added a lifetime best in the women’s 200 free (1:55.85) before placing seventh in the final. Another McNulty-trained athlete, Jacob Peters , narrowly missed a medal by taking fourth in the men’s 50 fly, and was also a semi-finalist in the 100 fly (12th). At SC Euros in December, Anderson had a strong showing with an individual title in the 200 free and a bronze medal in the 100 free, while Peters picked up a bronze medal in the 100 fly.

