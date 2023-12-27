Lizzie Oliphant Commits to Boston College for 2024 with Team Leading Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A senior at Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio, Lizzie Oliphant has announced her college decision for next fall, committing to swim and study at Boston College.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Boston College!! I’m so grateful for my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who helped me get here. GO EAGLES! 🦅🦅“

At the beginning of December, Oliphant raced at the Winter Junior Championships-East meet, competing in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. She narrowly missed qualifying for finals at the meet, tying for twenty-fourth in prelims of the 50 free with a lifetime best of 23.18. While she finished second in the swim-off, she further lowered her personal best, breaking 23.0 for the first time with a time of 22.90. She also added a new best time of 50.83 in the 100 free.

Last February, Oliphant was a finalist in both of the sprint freestyle events at the 2023 OHSAA (Ohio high school) Division I Swimming and Diving State Championships. Her top finish at the meet came in the 50 free, with her time of 23.36 being fast enough to earn third overall. She also added a fourth-place finish in the 100 free in 51.46.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 22.90

100 free – 50.83

200 free – 1:53.03

Oliphant is a huge addition to Boston College’s sprint freestyle group, with best times that will make her one of the program’s fastest performers of all time. Entering this season, Boston College has only had two women ever finish under 23.0 in the 50 free. Her current best time in the 100 free would also rank her as the fifth fastest performer in school history.

Last season, Boston College finished twelfth out of twelve teams at the 2023 ACC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The team only had two individual points scorers at the meet, with Adair Sand scoring in the B-final of the 200 back and Giovanna Baldacci scoring in the C-final of the 100 breast. Oliphant would have finished less than two-tenths of a second off of scoring in the C-final of the 50 free at the meet.

Boston College’s program is currently serving an indefinite suspension caused by investigations into hazing allegations. While the team has yet to compete this season, the school has already received 2024 commitments from Olivia Brown, Chloe Otten, Courtney Weber, and Lauren Lee. Oliphant and Lee will likely spend significant time training together, with Lee boasting times of 50.45/1:49.33 in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.