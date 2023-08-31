2023 World Juniors: Kamryn Cannings & Elan Daley Out, Clare Watson in for Canada

2023 World Junior Swimming Championships

Eagle-eyed commentators have noted that Canada’s announced World Juniors Roster is a little different than the one that appears on the psych sheets. Missing from the roster are Kamryn Cannings and Elan Daley. Clare Watson is also entered in the meet after not appearing on the initial roster released by Swimming Canada.

Cannings represented Canada at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs, where she placed 6th in the 100 fly (1:00.11) and 7th in the 200 fly (2:14.23). She also earned a bronze medal in the 4×100 free relay, splitting 54.87.

She placed 3rd at the 2023 Canadian Trials in the 50 fly (26.73) and 100 fly (58.67), as well as 4th in the 200 fly (2:12.75). She last swam at the beginning of the month at the Canadian Championships, where she placed 1st in the 50 free (26.03), 50 fly (26.98), 100 fly (59.15), and in the 200 fly (2:11.84, a new personal best).

Had she appeared in the entries, she would have been seeded T-6th in the 50 fly, 5th in 100 fly, and 10th in the 200 fly.

Cannings committed to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. According to their academic calendar, classes began on the 21st of this month.

Daley is also missing from the entry book for Canada. She is originally from Bermuda but started representing Canada in 2021. At the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs, she was an ‘A’ finalist in the 50/100/200 free, with her best result coming in the 100 (5th in a time of 55.39). She joined Cannings on the 4×100 free relay, where she led off in 55.71.

At the 2023 Canadian Trials, Daley placed 8th in the 100 free (55.54) and 9th in the 50 free (26.06).

Like Cannings, Daley has already started her school year. Daley committed to attend Florida, which began classes on the 23rd. Daley joins a growing list of Canadians in Gainesville, headlined by 2023 Worlds silver medalist Josh Liendo. Joining Daley in Florida but making the trip to Israel, representing Team USA are JoJo Ramey and Caleb Maldari.

Added to the roster for Team Canada is Clare Watson. Watson is entered in the 50 (21st seed) and 200 fly (15th seed). She placed 8th in the 50 at the Canadian Trials (27.63) and 6th in the 200 (2:14.80).

Victoria Raymond, who was already on the roster, will be the second Canadian entrant in the 100 fly, seeded 12th (59.85). Daley’s likely individual events have been filled by Mia West, who enters as the 22nd seed in the 50 free (26.12) and as the 14th seed in the 100 (55.95).