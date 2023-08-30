How to Watch the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel

2023 World Junior Swimming Championships
- September 4-9, 2023
- Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
World Aquatics has announced the list of global broadcasters for the upcoming World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, and it’s a short one.
The event will only be on television in 15 countries in Asian and South America, meaning none in Europe, the United States, Oceania, and Africa.
Television List
- Israel: Channel 5
- Japan: TV Asahi
- China & Macau: CMG/CCTV5
- Republic of Korea: CJ Media 8 (Finals only)
- Hong Kong: I-Cable (Finals only)
- Malaysia: Astro
- Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela: DirecTV
Streaming
But that doesn’t mean the rest of the world won’t be able to watch. World Aquatics will stream the meet via the Recast service, which became the organization’s streaming partner after the FINAtv project was shut down in April 2021.
The streaming comes with a cost, though. Access to the World Aquatics channel for 1 day costs 100 credits, which can be bought for 1 pence each, about 1.27 US cents. A 7 day pass to the World Aquatics channel can be had for 300 credits, or about USD$3.81.
Session Start Times
|City
|Prelims Start
|Finals Start
|Los Angeles
|0:00 (Midnight)
|8:00
|New York
|3:00
|11:00
|London
|8:00
|16:00
|Netanya (Local)
|10:00
|18:00
|Tokyo
|16:00
|
Midnight (next day)
|Sydney
|17:00
|1:00 (next day)