How to Watch the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel

2023 World Junior Swimming Championships

September 4-9, 2023

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

World Aquatics has announced the list of global broadcasters for the upcoming World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, and it’s a short one.

The event will only be on television in 15 countries in Asian and South America, meaning none in Europe, the United States, Oceania, and Africa.

Television List

Israel: Channel 5

Japan: TV Asahi

China & Macau: CMG/CCTV5

Republic of Korea: CJ Media 8 (Finals only)

Hong Kong: I-Cable (Finals only)

Malaysia: Astro

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela: DirecTV

Streaming

But that doesn’t mean the rest of the world won’t be able to watch. World Aquatics will stream the meet via the Recast service, which became the organization’s streaming partner after the FINAtv project was shut down in April 2021.

The streaming comes with a cost, though. Access to the World Aquatics channel for 1 day costs 100 credits, which can be bought for 1 pence each, about 1.27 US cents. A 7 day pass to the World Aquatics channel can be had for 300 credits, or about USD$3.81.

Session Start Times