2023 World Junior Championships Day Six: Swims You Might’ve Missed

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships wrapped up from Netanya, Israel this evening after a fast and furious six days of action.

The United States wound up on top of the overall medal table, with the nations of Australia and Canada finishing 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Among the mix of impressive performances on this final night of were the following trio of swims you want to make sure you didn’t miss.

Doyeon Kim (KOR) – Girls’ 100m Butterfly

At just 14 years of age, Doyeon Kim of South Korea produced a lifetime best of 58.94 to place 5th in tonight’s 100m butterfly final.

Entering this competition, the teen’s career-quickest rested at the 59.79 logged at last year’s Korean Trials. However, here in Netanya, Kim put up a time of 59.21 in the heats, followed by her first-ever sub-59-second outing of 58.98 in the semi-finals.

As she sliced another .04 off to reach her new PB of 58.94, Kim now ranks as South Korea’s 4th-best performer of all-time at just 14.

For perspective, Kim’s 58.94 time would render her the #2 fastest American 13-14-year-old in history, sitting only behind Claire Curzan’s national age record of 58.61.

Junwoo Kim (KOR) – Boys’ 1500m Free

Speaking of Korea, Junwoo Kim was another head-turning performer for the nation, with the teen who just turned 16 years of age yesterday landing on the podium out of the slower heats of the 1500m free event.

Kim punched a time of 15:01.94 to beat the slower heats by over 20 seconds and fall only 2 seconds outside of gold. Kim’s outing established a monster personal best and also now ranks him as Korea’s #2 performer of all-time, sitting only behind Olympian Park Tae Hwan.

Felix Viktor Iberle (INA) – Boys’ 50 Breast

Although the fact that Felix Viktor Iberle of Indonesia took gold in the 50m breast wasn’t lost in the shuffle, it’s important to note that the teen became his nation’s first-ever world junior champion.

Posting a time of 27.39, Iberle beat out Denmark’s Jona Gaur (27.55) and USA’s Watson Nguyen (27.85) to land atop the podium and make history.

He was actually quicker in last night’s semi-final, producing a time of 26.98 to establish a new World Junior Championships Record.