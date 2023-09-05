2023 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: DAY 2 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second finals session of the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel is about to be underway. This session has eight finals, two semifinals, and the fastest heat of the timed final Girls’ 800 Free.

This morning session saw several fast swims, including one championship record. Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita broke Carson Foster’s record in the 200 IM by .06 and will look to lower it again.

The Australian girls kept the sprinting reputation of their country intact, as Olivia Wunsch and Milla Jansen will have the middle lanes in tonight’s 100 free semifinals. American Anna Moesch joins the pair as the only other swimmer with a prelim time sub-55.00.

As a reminder, there are no semifinals for events 200m and longer, so we will see Australian Bella Grant and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar duke it out for gold in the 200 fly.

The boy’s 200 free is also expected to be a barnburner as the top seed Flynn Southam, enters just as the 5th seed behind Italy’s Alessandro Ragaini and last night’s 400 free winner Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin.

The session will end with the fastest heat of the girl’s 800 free and the mixed 4×100 medley relay, where the U.S. enters as the heavy favorite after qualifying 1st this morning over one and half seconds faster than Japan.

Day 2 Finals Schedule

Boys 100 Backstroke – Final

Girls 200 Butterfly – Final

Boys 200 Freestyle – Final

Girls 50 Breaststroke – Final

Boys 100 Butterfly- Semifinals

Girls 100 Freestyle – Semifinals

Boys 100 Breaststroke – Final

Girls 100 Backstroke – Final

Boys 200 IM – Final

Girls 800 Freestyle – Fastest Heat (timed final)

Mixed 4×100 Medley relay – Final

Boys 100 Backstroke – FINALS

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

Championship Record: 52.91 – Ksawery Masiuk, Poland (2022)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 53.74 ‘B’ Standard: 54.01

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 55.08

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Girls 200 Butterfly – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:04.06 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Championship Record: 2:07.74– Emily Large, Great Britain(2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 2:08.43 ‘B’ Standard: 2:09.07

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 2:13.36

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Boys 200 Freestyle– FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:42.97– David Popovici, Romania (2022)

Championship Record: 1:46.18 –David Popovici, Romania (2022)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 1:46.26 ‘B’ Standard: 1:46.79

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:49.05

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Girls 50 Breaststroke– FINALS

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

Championship Record: 30.19 – Eneli Jefimova, Estonia (2023)

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 31.96

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Boys 100 Butterfly– SEMIFINALS

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

Championship Record: 51.08 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 51.67 ‘B’ Standard: 51.93

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 54.16



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Girls 100 Freestyle– SEMIFINALS

World Junior Record: 52.70– Penny Oleksiak, Canada (2016)

Championship Record: 53.63 – Taylor Ruck, Canada (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 53.61 ‘B’ Standard: 53.88

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 57.33

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys 100 Breaststroke– FINALS

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

Championship Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 59.49 ‘B’ Standard: 59.79

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:02.80

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Girls 100 Backstroke– FINALS

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, United States (2019)

Championship Record: 59.11 – Regan Smith, United States (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 59.99 ‘B’ Standard: 1:00.29

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:02.10

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Boys 200 IM – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)

Championship Record: 1:58.42 – Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan (2023)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.94 ‘B’ Standard: 1:58.53

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 2:01.39

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Girls 800 Freestyle – TIMED FINAL (fastest heat)

World Junior Record: 8:11.00– Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Championship Record: 8:22.49 – Lani Pallister, Australia (2019)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 8:26.71 ‘B’ Standard: 8:29.24

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 8:42.88

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay– FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:44.84– USA (2019)

Championship Record: 3:44.84– USA (2019)

Time for 3rd at 2022 World Jr Champs: 3:58.58

PODIUM: