Adam Peaty And Luke Greenbank Reportedly Have Altercation

Multi-Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty reportedly got into an altercation with British teammate Luke Greenbank.

According to The Sun, 28-year-old Peaty made a comment regarding Anna Hopkin, a fellow Olympic teammate with whom Greenbank has been in a relationship for two years.

A source told The Sun, “It was absolute carnage. Peaty was being cocky and made a joke at Greenbank’s expense, before touching his backside. But his actions touched a real nerve for Greenbank and it got very heated.

“Peaty was left with a bloody face and needing treatment.”

In the aftermath, “Those around them persuaded Peaty and Greenbank to shake hands and put the fight behind them.”

While The Sun reported that Peaty wound up needing stitches, Peaty told me today that that wasn’t the case and ‘90% of the story published was untrue.’

Peaty dated Hopkin in the past but has since fathered a child with former girlfriend Eiri Munro. The pair split up last year and Peaty is now in a relationship with Holly Ramsay, daughter of famed chef Gordon Ramsay.

Peaty is back at Loughborough training after having pulled out of this year’s British Swimming Championships and World Championships for mental health reasons.

Reflecting on that decision, Peaty said this past May, “I took a break because I was on this endless search of a gold medal or a world record and I looked into the future and I said, ‘OK, if I do get that is my life fixed or any better?’ No.

“So take the time now to really think about who you are, what you want out of life and then get the gold medal. Hopefully when I get to the Olympics I will be in a very good mindset, very grateful and most importantly happy.”

The breaststroking ace was among the stars announced as competing on this year’s World Aquatics Swimming World Cup circuit.