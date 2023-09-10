Who Picked Up NCAA Championship Qualifying Times at World Juniors?

The NCAA season has kicked off without a single NCAA meet being swum.

The wrinkle in the 2023-2024 season is that the World Junior Swimming Championships, which concluded on Saturday in Netanya, Israel, are an approved NCAA Championship qualifying meet, which means that a group of young swimmers had the chance to earn NCAA qualifying standards before swimming a single NCAA meet.

We identified a group of 6 top-level Division I swimmers who raced at the World Junior Championships and who are beginning their collegiate swimming careers this week. Using the NCAA’s new long course meters to short course yards conversions, that means we have some new nation-leading times already.

probable that we’ve missed some, so leave them in the comments and we’ll do the conversions. See the NCAA conversion standards here.

Things we don’t know:

If the NCAA will accept mixed relay leadoff legs from international meets

Things we know:

Times are truncated, not rounded, to the hundredth

Hannah Bellard, Michigan

200 fly – 2:11.26 (Converted – 1:56.95)

Diggory Dillingham, USC

50 free – 22.52 (Converted – 19.59)

Ethan Harrington, Stanford

100 fly – 55.05 (Converted – 48.33)

50 free – 23.44 (Converted – 20.39)

Bailey Hartman, Virginia

200 fly – 2:11.67 (Converted – 1:57.31)

100 fly – 58.44 (Converted – 51.83)

Caleb Maldari, Florida

100 back – 55.48 (Converted – 46.88)

200 back – 2:01.34 (Converted – 1:44.23)

Nikoli Blackman, Tennessee

50 free – 22.35 (Converted – 19.44)

100 free – 49.54 (Converted – 43.24)

Victoria Raymond, Tulane

200 fly – 2:13.68 (Converted – 1:59.10)

100 fly – 59.38 (Converted – 52.67)

Filip Senc-Samardzic, Arizona State

100 free – 49.80 (Converted – 43.47)

100 fly – 52.85 (Converted – 46.40)

200 free – 1:49.82 (Converted – 1:36.09)

Mehlika Yalcin, Washington State

200 fly – 2:15.45 (Converted – 2:00.68)

100 fly – 1:01.80 (Converted – 54.81)

Of the above times, then, the only one likely to earn an NCAA Invite is Bailey Hartman‘s 58.44 in the 100 fly. Last year, it took 52.20 in yards (58.85 converted in long course) to qualify for NCAAs in that event. While times do tend to get faster year-on-year, she’s got some breathing room there.

Her best actual time in yards, for references, is 52.52 done in March 2023 at Sectionals.

The three-time defending NCAA Champions at Virginia just keep pulling W’s, even before they kick off their season.

Most, if not all of these swimmers, are likely to qualify for NCAAs eventually in relays and/or individual events, but ultimately, the addition of World Juniors to the qualifying process seems to have been largely a moot point.