Georgetown Scores Commitment From Fly And Free Specialist Troy Keen (2024)

Troy Keen has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at Georgetown University, where he plans to pursue degrees in religion and finance. Keen hails from Waxshaw, North Carolina, where he attends Marvin Ridge High School and swims with Lifetime North Carolina.

“I chose the school because of the connections I had with the team and the city. The team environment was like no other, the coaches believed in me, and I want to continue to live up to the standard of the school. DC also sets me up for so many job and business opportunities as well.”

Keen mainly swims a mix of sprint freestyle and butterfly events. He ended his summer long course season this July at the Futures Championships in Ocala, where he earned as high as 50th in the 100m fly with a time of 57.74. He notched personal bests in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke, hitting times of 54.12 and 1:00.78, respectively.

This past December, Keen competed at Winter Juniors – East. He recorded his best finish in the 200 fly at 69th, where he stopped the clock at 1:52.46 to come within a few seconds of his personal best time. At Juniors, Keen also raced in the 50 free (21.40) and 100 fly (50.07) individually, and was a member of his team’s 400 freestyle relay (46.79 split) and 200 freestyle relay (21.29 lead-off).

Keen has also had a successful high school career thus far, highlighted by his North Carolina High School state record as the butterfly leg of his school’s 200 medley relay. Individually, Keen competed in the 100 fly, where he finished 5th in finals with a time of 49.65.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.94

100 free – 46.61

200 free – 1:42.08

100 fly – 49.14

200 fly – 1:51.12

Led by head coach Jack Leavitt, The Georgetown men won their second-consecutive Big East Conference Championship title this past spring. Keen is in position to make an immediate impact at the conference level, as his best times in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly would have scored at this year’s meet.

Michael Baldini owned the top time of the season in the 100 fly, as he was the runner-up finisher at conference with a 47.15. Matt Gibson led the way in the 200 fly, going a 1:47.88 at the Big East Championships to take 4th. Gibson will still be at Georgetown when Keen arrives next fall.

With his commitment, Keen joins Bruno Ribeiro, Davis Dunham, Owen Watkins, and Wilson Tunila.

