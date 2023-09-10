IM’er Maddie Serfass Announces Commitment To New Hampshire For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maddie Serfass has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of New Hampshire next fall. Serfass is from Hersey, Pennsylvania, where she attends Hershey High School.

Outside of swimming for the club herself, Serfass serves as junior coach and swim instructor for the Hershey Aquatic Club. She’s also participated in synchronized swimming, and is involved in numerous activities at school including the National Honors Society and Key Club.

“Dreams really do come true! I could not be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of New Hampshire to continue my academic and athletic career. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I would not be where I am today without constant support from my family, teammates, and coaches. Super special thank you to Coach Greg and Coach Jeff for helping me discover my passion for this sport and pushing me every single day to be the best version of myself. Thank you to Coach Josh and Coach Caleb for this incredible opportunity!! I chose UNH for the amazing team of girls with strong work ethic and incredible team values. I fell in love with the beautiful campus and with the marine biology program!! I can’t wait to see what the next 4 have in store! It’s a great day to be a #wildcat!!!”

Serfass is primarily and IM’er, as she currently owns a Futures cut in the 200 IM in both short course and long course. She is also an NCSA qualifier, and finished off her summer long course season this year at NCSAs. She earned as high as 43rd in the 200m fly with a personal best time of 2:24.94.

Earlier in the year, Serfass represented her high school at the Pennsylvania High School State Championships (3A). She contributed to team points in both of her individual events with a 15th place finish in the 500 free (5:07.24) and a 12th place finish in the 200 IM (2:07.92).

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 5:03.86

200 fly – 2:08.65

200 back – 2:07.69

200 IM – 2:07:19

400 IM – 4:35.88

New Hampshire is led by head coach Josh Willman, who led the Wildcats to their 4th-consecutive America East Championships title this spring. Serfass is poised to make an immediate impact for New Hampshire, as her best 200 IM time puts her just outside of A-final range.

Ella Guilfoil was the team’s top finisher in the event with a 3rd place finish overall in a personal best time of 2:03.00. Guilfoil was joined in the A-final by Shelby Kasse, who recorded a 2:06.21 to finish 6th overall.

Serfass is the first public commitment for the Wildcats’ incoming class next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.