Arizona State Adds Former Penn State Assistant Austin Pillado, Promotes Sam Iida

Arizona State has rounded out its coaching staff for the upcoming season with the addition of former Penn State assistant Austin Pillado on Sunday.

The Sun Devils also announced that former volunteer assistant Sam Iida earned a promotion to assistant coach after the NCAA did away with volunteer assistants over the offseason. Instead, combined programs are now allowed two extra paid positions for a total of eight full-time coaches.

Iida came to Tempe last season after swimming collegiately for rival University of Arizona from 2017-21. He was an All-American honorable mention in 2021 as a member of the Wildcats’ 400 medley relay team. Iida also coaches at the Gold Medal Swim Club in the East Valley.

“Sam did a great job as our volunteer coach last year and we are excited that he’s back as an assistant this season,” head coach Bob Bowman said. “He has the key characteristic of successful coaches, the strong desire to learn and improve. He has a bright future in this profession.”

Pillado spent the last two years as an assistant at Penn State, where he worked primarily with sprint freestylers and breaststrokers. This past season, he helped coach Victor Baganha to an All-American finish in the 100 fly, marking the program’s first in that event in two decades.

“Austin is one of the top young coaches in the country and has proven recruiting skills,” Bowman said. “He brings a unique vibe to the team and will be a huge asset for ASU moving forward.”

Prior to Penn State, Pillado served as an assistant coach at Saginaw Valley State (2020-21) and as a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M (2017-20). The Aggies captured two SEC titles and broke eight school records during his three years on staff.

Pillado also helped coach the Swedish national team at the European Championships last August. His role at Penn State was filled by former Baylor School coach Dan Flack earlier this week.

“I am incredibly honored & excited to get to work with the Sun Devils,” Pillado said. “I’d like to thank Bob and the rest of the dynamic coaching staff for this unique opportunity. After learning what ASU and the athletic department are all about, I knew this is the place to be. I am eager to get to work with the student-athletes and make some big things happen for ASU. Forks up!”

Pillado and Iida join fellow assistants Derek Schmitt, Logan Hirka, Alex Sherman, and associate head coach Herbie Behm on Bowman’s staff.

This will be Arizona State’s last season in the Pac-12 before the school joins the Big 12 next year. The Sun Devil men are coming off their first Pac-12 title in school history.