The United States Concludes World Junior Championships At Top Of Medal Table

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 World Junior Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, Israel, with the United States remaining atop the overall medal table.

Maintaining the lead throughout the six-day competition, Team USA wrapped up 33 total pieces of hardware, including 15 golds, 11 silvers and 7 bronze. That set the nation apart from runners-up Australia, who ended the meet with 24 medals, including 9 golds while Canada finished 3rd with 13 medals including 2 golds.

There was a 4th place tie among Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Ukraine with each nation leaving Netanya with 3 medals.

Maximus Williamson started the night off strong for the stars n’ stripes, hitting a new National Age Record for 17-18-year-old boys in the 100m freestyle. Williamson captured gold in a time of 48.45, capping off a stellar championships for the teen who reaped 7 golds in all.

Later in the session, it was Addison Sauickie who added another gold to the United States’ kitty, winning a tightly-packed girls’ 200m freestyle final.

Sauickie posted a mark of 1:58.09 to out-touch Canada’s Julie Brousseau who settled for silver in 1:58.10 while USA teammate Leah Hayes rounded out the top 3 in 1:58.19.

Although the girls’ medley relay for the U.S. was disqualified, the boys’ combination of Daniel Diehl, Joshua Chen, Jacob Wimberly and Williamson combined to clock a time of 3:35.98 to win the gold decisively.

The medal table looks drastically different than the 2022 edition of these championships, as the United States, Australia and Canada all did not send squads to Lima, Peru last year.

It was Japan who claimed the most hardware, while Hungary and Poland rounded out the top 3 best-performing nations. This time around, Japan fell to 9th place while Poland did not medal here and Hungary opted not to send a team.

Hungary did make a major dent in this year’s European Junior Championships, however, finishing 2nd behind Italy earlier this summer.