The United States Concludes World Junior Championships At Top Of Medal Table

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- September 4 – 9, 2023
- Netanya, Israel
- Wingate Institute
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap| Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Live Recap | Day 6 Finals Live Recap
The 2023 World Junior Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, Israel, with the United States remaining atop the overall medal table.
Maintaining the lead throughout the six-day competition, Team USA wrapped up 33 total pieces of hardware, including 15 golds, 11 silvers and 7 bronze. That set the nation apart from runners-up Australia, who ended the meet with 24 medals, including 9 golds while Canada finished 3rd with 13 medals including 2 golds.
There was a 4th place tie among Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Ukraine with each nation leaving Netanya with 3 medals.
Maximus Williamson started the night off strong for the stars n’ stripes, hitting a new National Age Record for 17-18-year-old boys in the 100m freestyle. Williamson captured gold in a time of 48.45, capping off a stellar championships for the teen who reaped 7 golds in all.
Later in the session, it was Addison Sauickie who added another gold to the United States’ kitty, winning a tightly-packed girls’ 200m freestyle final.
Sauickie posted a mark of 1:58.09 to out-touch Canada’s Julie Brousseau who settled for silver in 1:58.10 while USA teammate Leah Hayes rounded out the top 3 in 1:58.19.
Although the girls’ medley relay for the U.S. was disqualified, the boys’ combination of Daniel Diehl, Joshua Chen, Jacob Wimberly and Williamson combined to clock a time of 3:35.98 to win the gold decisively.
The medal table looks drastically different than the 2022 edition of these championships, as the United States, Australia and Canada all did not send squads to Lima, Peru last year.
It was Japan who claimed the most hardware, while Hungary and Poland rounded out the top 3 best-performing nations. This time around, Japan fell to 9th place while Poland did not medal here and Hungary opted not to send a team.
Hungary did make a major dent in this year’s European Junior Championships, however, finishing 2nd behind Italy earlier this summer.
This time NBC didn’t even have to change the medal table criteria halfway into the meet (haha funny joke please don’t downvote me into oblivion)
I don’t love the ranking only by golds system. Countries like Italy end up ranked much lower than their performances warrant. With 12 medals, but no golds, they end up ranked 16th, below three countries with only one medal: Hong Kong, Indonesia and TaT. I prefer the approach that gives points for gold, silver, and bronze and ranks by total points. It still rewards gold medal performances by giving them more points, but doesn’t ignore silver and bronze medals.
17-year-old Maximus Williamson this week…
100 Free – 48.38 👀
200 Free – 1:47.11
200 IM – 1:57.29 🤯
100 Free Split – 47.57 🥶
100 Free Split – 47.74
100 Free Split – 47.78
🥶🤯🥶🤯🥶🤯🥶🤯
Last 50 of his 2IM was the sickest swim of the meet
The price to watch live was worth every cent!
Apart from seeing TEAM USA do so well, there really were a number of ‘break out’ names who came into their own. I suspect that Maximus Williamson surprised even himself, not only with the 7 gold medals, but times that were PB’s right and left. Better known, of course, was Leah Hayes who was so powerful all the way through. For me, though, there was the consistent strength of TEAM USA in the relays from the first night forward. OK, the last women’s relay was a DSQ, but, gosh, they legitimately swam so magnificently.
I’m glad that made you feel better considering the senior team were destroyed in Fukuoka.