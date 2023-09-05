2023 World Junior Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 prelims of the 2023 World Junior Championships will be underway shortly. This morning’s session features 7 events. The girls 800 free will be swum at the end of this morning’s session. At this meet, the distance events are timed finals, thereofre the slowest heats of the 800 free will take place this morning and the fastest heats will be tonight. There are also 3 individual 200s this morning, which means it’s a good time to remind you that the 200s at this meet are just prelims/finals, no semifinals. That being said, the top 8 in those events this morning will be advancing to the final tonight.

Day 2 Prelims Event Schedule

Boys 200 individual medley – Prelims

Girls 100 freestyle – Prelims

Boys 100 butterfly – Prelims

Girls 200 butterfly – Prelims

Boys 200 freestyle – Prelims

Mixed 4×100 medley relay – Prelims

Girls 800 Freestyle – Slowest Heats (Timed Finals)

DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (START LIST)

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar comes in as the top seed in the girls 200 fly this morning. Pudar is fresh off a 4th-place finish in the event at the World Championships in Fukuoka a little more than a month ago. She enters the event today as the top seed by 3.5 seconds.

American Maximus Williamson comes in as the top seed in the boys 200 IM, having swum his personal best of 1:58.65 at the U.S. Trials back at the end of June.

After winning the boys 400 free last night, Bulgarian Petar Mitsin will be back in action in the 200 free today. He’ll have his work cut out for him, however, as Australian rising star Flynn Southam is the top seed in the event.

BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)

Championship Record: 1:58.46 – Carson Foster, United States (2019)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.94 ‘B’ Standard: 1:58.53

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 2:03.80

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

The action got off to a roaring start this morning, seeing Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita crack the Championship Record in the boys 200 IM. Matsushita swam a 1:58.42, clipping Carson Foster’s CR mark of 1:58.46, which he set at the 2019 World Junior Champs. He was out fast this morning, splitting 25.00 on fly and 29.46 on back for a 54.46 on the opening 100m. For reference, both splits were the fastest in the field for their respective strokes and Matsushita was nearly 2 seconds faster than anyone else on the first 100.

Meanwhile, Daniel Diehl, who will be competing in the men’s 100 back final tonight as well, came in 2nd this morning with a 2:00.69. It was a solid morning swim for Diehl, however, it appears he has room for improvement on the backstroke split tonight after splitting 30.94 this morning.

Japan was out in full force in this event, as Riku Yamaguchi was the 3rd fastest performer of the morning with a 2:01.11. Yamaguchi was tied with American Maximus Williamson, who entered the meet as the top seed in the event.

Also of note, Canadian Lorne Wigginton made it into the final tonight after cracking a Canadian NAG in the boys 400 free final last night.

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, Canada (2016)

Championship Record: 53.63 – Taylor Ruck, Canada (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 53.61 ‘B’ Standard: 53.88

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 58.66

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

Championship Record: 51.08 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 51.67 ‘B’ Standard: 51.93

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 55.63

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:04.06 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Championship Record: 2:07.74 – Emily Large, Great Britain (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 2:08.43 ‘B’ Standard: 2:09.07

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 2:18.18

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, Romania (2022)

Championship Record: 1:46.18 – David Popovici, Romania (2022)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 1:46.26 ‘B’ Standard: 1:46.79

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:50.96

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: United States – 3:44.84 (2019)

Championship Record: United States – 3:44.84 (2019)

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 4:02.70

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – SLOWEST HEATS (TIMED FINALS)