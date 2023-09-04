2023 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first finals session of the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel is about to be underway. We have an even split within tonight’s session, featuring 4 semifinals and 4 finals.

Day 1 Finals Schedule

Boys 400 freestyle – Final

Girls 50 breaststroke – Semifinals

Boys 100 backstroke – Semifinals

Girls 400 individual medley – Final

Boys 100 breaststroke – Semifinals

Girls 100 backstroke – Semifinals

Boys 4×100 freestyle relay – Final

Girls 4×200 freestyle relay – Final

As far as the finals go, Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin will be looking to lower his World Junior Record in the boys 400 free tonight. Mitsin led the field this morning with a 3:50.52, which comes in 6 seconds off his personal best. The 400 free final is incredibly tight based off this morning’s times, however, we can expect Mitsin to break away from the field based on his PB.

American Leah Hayes was the top performer of the morning in the girls 400 IM, swimming a 4:41.49. She gave herself a comfortable cushion heading into tonight’s final, but fellow American Lilla Bognar and Canadians Ella Jansen and Julie Brousseau could push Hayes pretty hard tonight.

Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova cracked the Championship Record in prelims of the girls 50 breast this morning. Though tonight’s race will only be a semifinal, it appears Jefimova could finally break the 30-second barrier, so keep a close eye on her.

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:44.31 – Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria (2023)

Championship Record: 3:46.06 – Gabor Zambori, Hungary (2019)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 3:46.78 ‘B’ Standard: 3:47.91

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 3:55.59

PODIUM:

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

Championship Record: 30.19 – Eneli Jefimova, Estonia (2023)

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 33.47

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

Championship Record: 52.91 – Ksawery Masiuk, Poland (2022)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 53.74 ‘B’ Standard: 54.01

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 59.28

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Championship Record: 4:37.78 – Mio Narita, Japan (2022)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 4:38.53 ‘B’ Standard: 4:39.92

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 4:59.20

PODIUM:

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

Championship Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 59.49 ‘B’ Standard: 59.79

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:05.00

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, United States (2019)

Championship Record: 59.11 – Regan Smith, United States (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 59.99 ‘B’ Standard: 1:00.29

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:04.28

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:15.79, United States (2022)

Championship Record: 3:15.80, United States (2019)

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 3:28.07

PODIUM:

GIRLS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 7:51.47, Canada (2017)

Championship Record: 7:51.47, Canada (2017)

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 8:58.50

PODIUM: