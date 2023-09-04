2023 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first session of the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel kicks off this morning. The action this morning features a nice mix of events, including prelims of the boys 400 free, girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, girls 400 IM, boys 100 breast, girls 100 back, boys 4×100 free relay, and girls 4×200 free relay.

Day 1 Prelims Schedule

Boys 400 freestyle – Prelims

Girls 50 breaststroke – Prelims

Boys 100 backstroke – Prelims

Girls 400 Individual Medley – Prelims

Boys 100 breaststroke – Prelims

Girls 100 backstroke – Prelims

Boys 4×100 freestyle relay – Prelims

Girls 4×200 freestyle relay – Prelims

DAY 1 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (START LIST)

Keep your eyes on the top seeds in this morning’s events. We could see some fantastic swims out of this group, particularly in the finals session tonight. Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin, who burst onto the scene this year, comes in as the top seed in the boys 400 free. The Bulgarian Record holder in the event, Mitsin popped a 3:44.31 at the European Junior Championships back in July. He enters the meet this morning as the top seed by nearly 3 full seconds.

Similarly, American Leah Hayes comes in as the top seed in the girls 400 IM. Hayes is entered at 4:38.45, making her the only swimmer in the field entered under 4:40.

Another American, Daniel Diehl, comes in as the top seed by a huge margin in the boys 100 back. Diehl is entered at 53.07, marking the fastest seed time in the event by more than a second.

Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova comes in as the top seed in the girls 50 breast this morning. Jefimova was notably a finalist in the women’s 50 breast at the World Championships in Fukuoka a little over a month ago. She enters as the top seed by roughly half-a-second.

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 3:44.31 – Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria (2023)

Championship Record: 3:46.06 – Gabor Zambori, Hungary (2019)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 3:46.78 ‘B’ Standard: 3:47.91

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 3:55.59

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

Championship Record: 31.25 – Amanda Reason, Canada (2008)

Time for t16h at 2022 World Jr Champs: 33.47

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

Championship Record: 52.91 – Ksawery Masiuk, Poland (2022)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 53.74 ‘B’ Standard: 54.01

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 59.28

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Championship Record: 4:37.78 – Mio Narita, Japan (2022)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 4:38.53 ‘B’ Standard: 4:39.92

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 4:59.20

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

Championship Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 59.49 ‘B’ Standard: 59.79

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:05.00

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, United States (2019)

Championship Record: 59.11 – Regan Smith, United States (2017)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 59.99 ‘B’ Standard: 1:00.29

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 1:04.28

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 3:15.79, United States (2022)

Championship Record: 3:15.80, United States (2019)

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 3:28.07

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 7:51.47, Canada (2017)

Championship Record: 7:51.47, Canada (2017)

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 8:58.50

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: