Nine Network And Swimming Australia Continue Partnership Through 2024

A long-term broadcasting deal has been announced between Swimming Australia and 9Network/9Now. The contract extension follows the success of Nine’s multi-platform coverage of July’s World Championships in Fukuoka and the World Para Championships in Manchester.

The relationship continues with the airing of this month’s Australian Short Course Championships and ends with the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials.

The network’s long-term planning for their own Olympic and Paralympic journey will take in the Dolphins’ Path to Paris which includes:

World Aquatics Championships, Doha in February

Australian Swimming Championships in April

Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials in June

2024 Paris Olympics in July

2024 Paris Paralympics in August

“Australian’s appetite to watch top-class swimming has never gone away – as both World Champs showed us,” Swimming Australia Interim CEO Steve Newman said.

“It is an exciting time for swimming in this country. The world’s eyes will be upon us as we head towards Paris – starting with the upcoming Sydney Sprints.

“To have a partnership that follows this journey is a win not just for swimming fans but all sports fans.

“We are proud to call Nine the home of Australia’s most successful Olympic sport.

“With Paris less than a year away and selections on the line, it is great news for fans of Australian swimming that no matter where you are across the country, you will be able to stream or watch the action live.

“Nine’s commitment and quality of coverage will continue Swimming Australia’s vision to be a unifying leader in the growth and success of the sport.”