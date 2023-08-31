2023 World Juniors Psych Sheets: Daniel Diehl Leads Team USA With Five Entries

2023 World Junior Swimming Championships

World Aquatics has released the 2023 World Juniors Swimming Championships pysch sheet. The meet runs from September 4-9 from the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel.

There are over 640 athletes entered in the meet representing 94 different nations. For comparison, last year, there were 509 entered athletes representing 87 nations.

The 2022 edition was initially scheduled to be held in Kazan, Russia, but was rescheduled and relocated to Lima, Peru. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the change in venue/dates, and a crowded 2022 schedule, numerous nations like the United States, Australia, and China chose not to send teams to Lima.

Several nations do not appear in the entries this year. Portugal, which won three golds (all courtesy of Diogo Ribeiro), is absent from the entries, as is Hungary, which tied for 2nd in the medal table with 14 overall medals (seven of which were gold). So too is medal-winning countries from last year’s edition, Turkey (eight medals) and France (two medals).

The most populated events are the men’s 100 free, where there are 109 entrants, and there are 93 entrants in both the women’s 50 and 100 free. Unsurprisingly, the 1500 contains the fewest entrants, with 31 men entered and 28 women.

Four men are entered in eight events each: Grenada’s Nathan Fletcher, Jamaica’s Nelson Denny, Tanzania’s Delbert Panya, and Uganda’s Tendo Kaumi. Topping those four is Botswana’s Melodi Saleshando, who is entered in a whopping ten individual events: the 50s and 100s of the four strokes and the 200s breast and IM.

Highlighted Entries

Keep an eye out for the storylines articles for a more in-depth look at the meet and entries.

Opportunities abound as there are few returning gold medalists from last year. On the men’s side, only Japan’s Riku Yamaguchi returns to defend his 400 IM gold, while fellow Japanese swimmer Mizuki Hirai will look to replicate her win in the women’s 100 fly. Due to the nature of the age limitations, it is not surprising to see only a small number of returning champions.

Looking to jump to the top of the podium is a hungry crop of young Americans. Leading that charge are Daniel Diehl and Leah Hayes, both of whom finished an agonizing 3rd at the U.S. Trials.

Diehl finds himself the top seed in 100 back by over a second and will also contest the 200 IM (2nd seed), 50 back (4th seed), 100 free (3rd seed), and 200 back (2nd seed). Hayes, for her part, will look to defend her top billing in the 200 and 400 IM while looking to improper her placing in the 200 free, 3rd.

Standing in her way is Canada’s Ella Jansen, who will compete with Hayes in all three of her events. Jansen also will swim the 400 free and 100 butterfly, where she is the 1st and 5th seed, respectively.

Diehl will find himself with some stiff competition, as not only is teammate Max Williamson ahead of him in the 100 free, but so is 2023 World gold medalist Flynn Southam. The Aussie finds himself as the top seed in the 50/100/200 free and will look to replicate the success that helped him win three medals in Fukuoka.

Also holding the top three spots in her discipline in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar. Pudar sits atop the 50/100/200 fly and will look to improve upon her 4th place at Worlds in the 200 fly.

Looking to do the same in the breaststroke is Finland’s Eneli Jefimova, who holds down the top spots in the 50 and 100 but sits over half a second behind Japan’s Mina Nakazawa.

Another key American to watch for is Teagan O’Dell, who is the top seed in the girls’ 100 and 200 back and also comes in ranked 8th in the 50 back.

Schedule of Events

The Junior World Championships will see the same 42 events as the World Championships but spread out over six days as opposed to the eight used in Fukuoka.