2016 Swammy Awards Video: Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here
2016 CANADIAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SANTO CONDORELLI
Once a member of the U.S. National Junior Team, Santo Condorelli has represented Canada at a handful of international competitions since declaring Canadian sporting citizenship in 2015. The biggest of those competitions was the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
Condorelli, who became a household name in the swimming world after stories of his middle finger ritual circulated, finished just off the podium at the Olympics with a 4th place finish in the 100 free. He also competed in the 50 free (12th) and 100 fly (12th) individually, making it to the semifinals of each. As a member of Canada’s 400 free relay squad, he helped the team to a 7th place finish.
Though he didn’t advance to the final of the 100 fly, Condorelli’s time was a new Canadian National Record. His 51.83 was just over a tenth faster than the previous record, which he set at a 51.98 earlier in 2016. Before he broke the record this season, no Canadian man had ever broken 52 seconds in the event.
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
In no particular order
- Javier Acevedo– At just 18 years old, Acevedo qualified to represent Canada in his first Olympic Games, swimming in the 100 back and 4×100 medley relay. He just missed the 100 back semifinals, finishing 17th out of prelims. Among 18 & under swimmers, however, he was the fastest man at the meet. He recently had success at the 2016 Short Course World Championships, where he set a new Junior World Record in the 100 back and a new Canadian Record in the 50 back.
- Ryan Cochrane– This summer, Cochrane qualified to swim in his 3rd Olympic Games for Canada, competing in the 400 free and 1500 free. He made the Olympic final of the 1500 free for the 3rd straight time, finishing 6th.
- Yuri Kisil– After taking 2nd in the 100 free at Canadian Olympic Trials, Kisil punched his ticket to Rio to swim in his first Olympics. He was an Olympic semifinalist in the 100 free, finishing 10th overall. He also swam with COndorelli on Canada’s 7th place 4×100 free relay.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!