Ilya Kharun Lowers Canadian 200 Butterfly Record Again With 1:53.82 For 4th At Worlds

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ilya Kharun broke the 200 butterfly Canadian record during the men’s final at the 2023 World Championships, hitting 1:53.82 to tie for 4th. Kharun swam the same time as Thomas Heilman and they finished just off the podium, behind medalists Leon Marchand (1:52.43), Krzysztof Chmielewski (1:53.62), and Tomoru Honda (1:53.66).

This is actually the second time that Kharun has broken the record at this meet, following his semi-final swim of 1:54.28. That means that this is Kharun’s first time under 1:54.00. Before this meet, he held the record at 1:54.49 from the Pro Swim Series earlier in 2023.

SPLITS COMPARISON:

ILYA KHARUN ILYA KHARUN ILYA KHARUN MACK DARRAGH New Canadian Record Old Canadian Record (2023 World Champs) Old Canadian Record (2023 Pro Swim) Canadian #2 50m 25.74 25.51 26.04 25.88 100m 29.20 (54.94) 29.47 (54.98) 29.25 (55.29) 29.32 (55.20) 150m 29.73 29.42 29.54 30.11 200m 29.15 (58.88) 29.88 (59.30) 29.66 (59.20) 30.96 (1:01.07) Total Time 1:53.82 1:54.28 1:54.49 1:56.27

Kharun’s opening 100 split was roughly the same as what it was when he broke the record during semi-finals, but he came home almost half a second faster with a 58.88 back half. By getting to 1:53.82, he and Heilman surpassed Luca Urlando to become the 13th-fastest performers in history. Kharun is by far the fastest Canadian in history in this event considering that Mack Darragh held the mark before Kharun at 1:56.27.

Kharun is the first Canadian man to make it into the World Championships 200 butterfly final since 1986 event when Tom Ponting and Valistimil Cerny made the final for Canada. Kharun holds the Canadian record in several events including the long course 50 butterfly and 200 butterfly and the short course 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, and men’s 4×100 freestyle relay.