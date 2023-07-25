18-Year-Old Ilya Kharun Breaks Canadian Record, 3rd Into Final of Men’s 200 Fly

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It has been a tough meet for the Canadians this week in Fukuoka so far, but their best teenage male talent Ilya Kharun has bucked the bug and cruised 3rd into Wednesday’s finals of the men’s 200 fly in a new Canadian Record of 1:54.28.

The performance also ties him as the #25 man globally in the history of the event.

The 18-year-old was once believed to be American, and trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada, but he is now representing Canada internationally, he has already taken big bites out of the Canadian Records in swimming. His previous best was a 1:54.49 from the Pro Swim Series meet in Fort Lauderdale in March.

The next-best Canadian in this event in history is Mack Darragh, who swam 1:56.27 in 2018.

Splits Comparison:

Ilya Kharun Ilya Kharun Mack Darragh New Canadian Record Old Canadian Record Canadian #2 50m 25.51 26.04 25.88 100m 29.47 (54.98) 29.25 (55.29) 29.32 (55.20) 150m 29.42 29.54 30.11 200m 29.88 (59.30) 29.66 (59.20) 30.96 (1:01.07) Total Time 1:54.28 1:54.49 1:56.27

Kharun is starting to build some front-half speed on this 200 fly, and that’s where his latest progress comes from. He’s still not in the same realm as a swimmer like Carson Foster in this race, who splits 53-mids on the front half when tapering, but he is marching closer to the Marchands and Hondas of the world, who take their race out in 54-low.

Kharun is also the first Canadian man to final at the World Championships in the 200 fly since the 1986 event where two Canadian men, Thomas Ponting and Valistimil Cerny, both made the final.

Holding on to a medal will be tough, with one of the favorites Tomoru Honda lurking, but he looks more-and-more like one of Canada’s best medal hopes on the men’s side headed toward next year’s Paris Olympic Games.