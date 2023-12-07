Lakeside Aquatic Downs Winter Juniors, 17-18, and 15-18 NAGs in 800 Free Relay with 6:20.34

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Boys’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Meet Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021

15-18 NAG Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022

17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Williamson, Lucas, Hatcher, Paulk) – 6:20.34 *MEET RECORD* Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ (Li, Noguchi, Liu, Kim) – 6:29.54 Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ (Maksymowski, Chen, Hitchens, Santos) – 6:33.05

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Maximus Williamson (17), Cooper Lucas (18), Max Hatcher (17), and River Paulk (18) went on a record-breaking spree to open the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – West in Westmont, Illinois, on Wednesday night.

Combining for 6:20.34 in the 4×200 freestyle relay, the foursome from suburban Dallas took 2.34 seconds off their own Short Course Juniors meet record, set in 2022. They also broke a pair of National Age Group records in the process: the 17-18 NAG (6:23.21) that had been held by Carmel Swim Club since 2019, and the 15-18 NAG record that this same Lakeside quartet set last year at Winter Juniors West (6:22.78).

The Lakeside boys swam in the same order as last year, with Williamson followed by Lucas, Hatcher, and Paulk. All four of them were faster.

As he did a year ago, Williamson led off with a National Age Group record. Last time it was the 15-16 NAG; this time, the 17-year-old Williamson cracked the 17-18 NAG mark with 1:32.00. That is a full 1.07 seconds faster than his leadoff last year.

Lucas (1:33.57) and Hatcher (1:36.91) improved their splits by about half a second, and Paulk (1:37.86) was about four-tenths faster than he’d been a year ago.

Splits Comparison: