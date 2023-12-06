2023 European SC Championships: Day 2 Finals Records Roundup

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)
The records continue to fall at the 2023 European Short Course Championships. Noe Ponti swam a new European record, Neža Klančar set two new Slovenian records, and there was a flurry of broken national records in the men’s 4×50 medley relays.
Here’s a roundup of the records that went down during Day 2 finals in Otopeni:
Continental Records
Women’s National Records
- Eneli Jefimova (EST), 100 breaststroke — On her way to gold in the women’s 100 breaststroke, Eneli Jefimova took down her own Estonian record. Her mark of 1:03.79 from earlier this fall hadn’t even been ratified yet, but she lowered it here to 1:03.21, surging ahead of Benedetta Pilato for the win.
- Neža Klančar (SLO) 50 freestyle, 100 IM — Neza Klancar had a busy session. She took on the 50 freestyle/100 IM double, breaking her own Slovenian records in both events. First, she swam 24.03 for 6th in the 50 freestyle, shaving two-hundredths off the mark. Then in the 100 IM, she lowered her own record again and qualified for tomorrow’s final. Klancar dropped from 59.27 to 58.78, bringing the mark under 59 seconds.
- Andrea Podmanikova (SVK), 100 breaststroke — Andrea Podmanikova also set a national record in the 100 breaststroke final. She broke the mark she swam in semifinals by .08 seconds with a 1:04.77 for 5th place.
- Aissia Claudia Prisecariu (ROU) — Aissia Claudia Prisecariu lowered her own Romanian record in the 200 backstroke semifinal. She dropped five-hundredths with her time of 2:08.92.
Men’s National Records
- Matej Dusa (SVK), 50 freestyle — Matej Dusa broke his own Slovakian record in the 50 freestyle semifinals, dropping the record from the 21.29 he swam at 2022 Worlds to a 21.21.
- Tom Fannon (IRL), 50 freestyle — The Irish and Slovakian national records in the 50 freestyle now both sit at 21.21. Like Dusa, Tom Fannon posted a 21.21. That time breaks Shane Ryan‘s Irish record of 21.35 by 50 freestyle Shane Ryan’s record of 21.35 by .14 seconds.
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE), 50 backstroke — After setting a 50 backstroke national record in semifinals at 23.26, Miroslav Knedla lowered the record again in finals. Knedla swam 23.21, dropping five-hundredths, to finish 6th.
- Four different countries set national records in the men’s 4×50 medley relay
- Romania’s team of Andrei Ungur, Daniel Nicusan, Denis Popescu, and David Popovici lowered the Romanian record by 3.14 seconds, bringing the mark from 1:38.24 to 1:35.10
- Moldova’s medley relay team broke their 10-year-old national record by 2.44 seconds, combining for a 1:40.38.
- Joao Costa, Gabriel Lopes, Diogo Ribeiro, and Miguel Nascimento clocked 1:34.99 in the 4×50 medley relay, bringing the Portugese national record from a 1:36.67 in December 2022 to 1:34.99 just a year later.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 4×50 medley relay team shattered their national record. The previous mark stood at 1:46.20 from 2018, but the team clocked a 1:40.28 for an almost six second drop.