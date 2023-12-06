2023 European SC Championships: Day 2 Finals Records Roundup

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The records continue to fall at the 2023 European Short Course Championships. Noe Ponti swam a new European record, Neža Klančar set two new Slovenian records, and there was a flurry of broken national records in the men’s 4×50 medley relays.

Here’s a roundup of the records that went down during Day 2 finals in Otopeni:

Continental Records

Women’s National Records

Eneli Jefimova (EST), 100 breaststroke — On her way to gold in the women’s 100 breaststroke, Eneli Jefimova took down her own Estonian record. Her mark of 1:03.79 from earlier this fall hadn’t even been ratified yet, but she lowered it here to 1:03.21, surging ahead of Benedetta Pilato for the win.

Neža Klančar (SLO) 50 freestyle, 100 IM — Neza Klancar had a busy session. She took on the 50 freestyle/100 IM double, breaking her own Slovenian records in both events. First, she swam 24.03 for 6th in the 50 freestyle, shaving two-hundredths off the mark. Then in the 100 IM, she lowered her own record again and qualified for tomorrow's final. Klancar dropped from 59.27 to 58.78, bringing the mark under 59 seconds.

Andrea Podmanikova (SVK), 100 breaststroke — Andrea Podmanikova also set a national record in the 100 breaststroke final. She broke the mark she swam in semifinals by .08 seconds with a 1:04.77 for 5th place.

Aissia Claudia Prisecariu (ROU) — Aissia Claudia Prisecariu lowered her own Romanian record in the 200 backstroke semifinal. She dropped five-hundredths with her time of 2:08.92.

Men’s National Records