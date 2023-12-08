Alex Shackell Breaks 100 Fly Winter Juniors Meet Record In Prelims (50.28)

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

After splitting a massive 49.25 100 fly on Carmel Swim Club’s meet record-setting 400 medley relay last night, Alex Shackell seemed to be on the cusp of something big in the individual event. She did just that this morning, swimming 50.28 to shave 0.19 seconds from her entry time and take down Claire Curzan’s meet record (50.87).

Shackell swam her previous best of 50.47 just over a month ago, which ranked #2 all time in the 15-16 age group, only trailing Curzan. This is her first meet competing in the 17-18 age group. Her time from prelims slots in as #4 on the 17-18 list. Curzan leads that list as well.

US Women’s 17-18 100 yd Butterfly Top 5 All-Time:

Note: there is an incorrect entry in USA Swimming’s Database for this event as Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan’s 48.13 is not supposed to be in this dataset.

All eyes will be on Shackell tonight to see if she can lower the meet record even further. She leads prelims by over a second.

Annie Jia and Charlotte Crush, who qualified 2nd and 4th respectively, also posted some top times for their age group. Jia (51.41) dropped just over half a second to become #7 in the 15-16 age group. Crush (51.51) is now #9, also in the 15-16 age group.

Shackell and Jia are both committed to Cal starting in the fall of 2025.