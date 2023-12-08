Former Greenwich Swim Coach, Convicted Sex Offender Taken Back Into Custody

A convicted sex offender who previously worked as a swim coach in Greenwich, Conn., was taken back into custody on Wednesday.

Andrew Knapp, who was found guilty of trying to molest a student, had his bond raised to $250,000 in Stamford Superior Court for a violation of probation charge, according to CT Insider.

Knapp, now 41, was initially arrested in March 2010 while working as a swim coach at the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club, accused of trying to molest one of his swim students in the shower.

He also spent time as an assistant coach for the boys’ swim team at Greenwich High School in 2009.

In 2014, a jury convicted Knapp of risk of injury to a child, resulting in a 10-year jail sentence that was suspended after serving seven years, followed by five years of probation.

On Wednesday, State Attorney Paul J. Ferencek, Knapp’s probation officer, said he was “unable to comply” with the conditions of his release.

Knapp’s attorney said his client had trouble maintaining his sobriety and asked Judge Alex V. Hernandez not to raise his bond and rather have Knapp monitored with a GPS device 24/7.

Prior to raising the bond, Hernandez outlined Knapp’s probation violations, which included leaving the state without getting permission from his probation officer. Hernandez said Knapp was “totally missing the point” of probation.

This isn’t the first probation violation Knapp has had this year, as in March he was charged with a violation after attending a gym after school hours. In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said boys between the ages of 13-17 complained to gym staff of “a ‘creepy’ man watching them work out.”

Knapp’s probation began in October 2020 and was set to expire on Oct. 23, 2025.

If he posts bond, Judge Hernandez said he must to do so at the courthouse where there can be a hearing and non-financial conditions of release can be laid out.

Knapp is next scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Dec. 21.

As part of his initial release, he was supposed to be on the sexual offender registry for 10 years, have no contact with minors under the age of 16 and have no employment with minors. The court also ordered him to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and treatment.