Tennessee Adds Non-Club Swimmer And Top Hockey Player McKenzie Siroky To Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Multi-sport athlete McKenzie Siroky has announced that she is switching her commitment from Minnesota Duluth for hockey to the University of Tennessee for swimming.

In September of 2021, Siroky had originally announced that she was opting to pursue her hockey career at the Division I level for Minnesota Duluth, effectively ending her swimming career after high school.

Siroky shared with SwimSwam that choosing between the two sports was difficult decision that ultimately came down her potential in swimming and “what kind of professional options there are after college for both sports, what kind of schooling, etc.”

Siroky, a senior at Livonia Stevenson High School in Michigan, is exclusively a high school swimmer and does not compete for a club team in swimming. Despite this, she is a 3x Mighigan state champion in the 100 breaststroke with the goal of making Olympic Trials in 2024.

Siroky added, “Since I’ve never trained year round for swim or giving my 100% focus on it since I would be playing hockey at the same time, I’m so excited to see what damage I can do in the pool when I really start giving my full attention to the sport!”

She shared her commitment on Instagram:

Just a few months after her commitment to Duluth for hockey in 2021, Siroky defended her state title in a state record time of 1:00.48, breaking NCAA All-American Miranda Tucker’s previous record of 1:00.56.

Despite her swimming career appearing to reach its end, she continued to improve this year. Siroky notched her 3rd state title with a new record time of 1:00.07, shattering her previous best time from the previous year by almost half a second.

Siroky’s best time of 1:00.07 would have qualified her for the B-final at last season’s SEC Championship. Current junior Mona McSharry won the event for the Vols at SECs with a final time of 57.50. McSharry went on to place 4th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships, improving on her SEC time to post a 57.18.

Siroky joins a talented incoming class that features Camille Spink, who is the 5th-ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2023 recruit rankings. Other commitments include international athletes Emelie Fast and Laura Littlejohn, Molly Blanchard, Sophie Brison, and Tori Brostowitz. Siroky technically holds the fastest 100 breaststroke of the class, but Fast has a best LCM time of 1:06.64 in the 100m breast, which roughly converts to 58.23 in yards.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.