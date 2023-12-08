2023 Winter Juniors – West Day 3: Williamson Scratches 100 Back, Will Swim 200 Free

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Maximus Williamson of Lakeside Aquatics had entered 3 events today – the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 back – and was top seed in all of them. He bowed out of prelims of the 400 IM and swam the two others this morning, but didn’t appear to be in top form. Consequently (or perhaps it’s of no consequence), he has limited his evening appearances to just one individual event: the 200 free. He set the meet and 17-18 NAG records in this event leading off LAC’s 800 free relay on Wednesday night. Tonight, he’ll be in lane 8, having barely qualified for the A final. His absence in the A final means Rose Bowl’s Nathan Kim moves up to take lane 8, while Duncan Henderson of BEAST is promoted to the B final and Wolverine Aquatics’ Louie Fasani swims in the C final.

In the boys’ 200 free final, both Evan Croley of Streamline Aquatics (#13) and Logan Noguchi from Rose Bowl Aquatics (#18) have scratched. They had each swum 3 events this morning and will focus on just two finals tonight. Croley will be in the B final of the 100 back and the C final of the 100 fly. Noguchi will swim in the A finals of the 100 fly and 100 back. Mason Hopper moves from the C final into the B, and moving up to swim in the C final will be Lakeside’s Max Hatcher and Aquajets’ Conner Hogan, who no longer need to swim off for 24th place, and Mission Viejo’s Hunter Cehelnik, who came in 26th in prelims.

Annika Parkhe from Patriot Aquatic Club has elected not to swim in the 200 free final, where she was #1 seed after going 1:46.29 this morning, to focus on the 100 fly, where she is also top seed. Bellevue Club’s Sophia Sunwoo bowed out of the 200 free after placing 22nd this morning. She is planning to swim in the B final of the 100 back. Ava de Anda from Riverside Aquatics moves in to the A final, Longhorn Aquatics’ Amelia Bodenstab will be in the B final, and Bellevue Club’s Mary Clarke and Iowa Flyers’ Grace Hoeper will swim in the C final.

Raya Mellott of Crow Canyon scratched the 400 IM C final; she will be replaced by Lakeside’s Elise Clift. Mellott is top seed in the 100 breast.

Bella Brito will not contest the C final of the 100 fly, preferring to focus on the 100 breast A final. Cassidy Allison from Rancho San Dieguito will take her place in the fly.

Girls’ 400 IM

#19 Raya Mellott, Crow Canyon Sharks – 4:24.19 In #25 Elise Clift, Lakeside Aquatic – 4:25.19

Boys’ 400 IM

None

Girls’ 100 Fly

# 24 Bella Brito, Beach Cities – 54.84 In #25 Cassidy Allison, Rancho San Dieguito – 54.86

Boys’ 100 Fly

None

Girls’ 200 Free

#1 Annika Parkhe, Patriot Aquatic – 1:46.29 #22 Sophia Sunwoo, Bellevue Club – 1:50.18 In #25 Mary Clarke, Bellevue Club – 1:50.29

#26 Grace Hoeper, Iowa Flyers Swim – 1:50.36

Boys’ 200 Free

#13 Evan Croley, Streamline Aquatics – 1:38.06 #18 Logan Noguchi, Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:38.25 In #24 Max Hatcher, Lakeside Aquatic and Conner Hogan, Aquajets – 1:38.47 tie

#26 Hunter Cehelnik, Mission Viejo – 1:38.62

Girls 100 Breast

None

Boys’ 100 Breast

None

Girls’ 100 Back

None

Boys’ 100 Back