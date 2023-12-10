Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Razzetti Takes Down Cseh’s European SC Championships 400 IM Record

Comments: 1

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the final day of competition of the 2023 European Short Course Championships and Italian Alberto Razzeti proved he would not go silently away in the night.

24-year-old Razzetti clocked a time of 3:57.01 to top the men’s 400m IM podium tonight in Romania, establishing a new meet record in the process.

Rendering the splits below, Razetti nailed the sole result of the field under the 4:00 threshold. Britian’s Duncan Scott was the next-closest competitor in 4:00.17 while Greek athlete Apostolos Papastamos rounded out the podium in 4:05.19.

 

Entering this evening’s competition, 24-year-old Razzetti held a lifetime best of 3:59.57, a time he put up at the 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Italian’s effort, therefore, not only established a new national record by a large margin, but it also overwrote a longstanding meet record.

Hungarian Olympic legend Laszlo Cseh set the Euros SC Championships mark at 3:57.27 over a decade ago.

Razzetti now ranks as the 4th-fastest men’s SCM 400 IM performer in history.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

  1. Daiya Seto (JPN) – 3:54.81, 2019
  2. Ryan Lochte (USA) – 3:55.50, 2010
  3. Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 3:56.47, 2021
  4. Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 3:57.01, 2023
  5. Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 3:57.27, 2009

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mclovin
5 hours ago

The fact that such a swim has received 0 recognition is just dumb.

3
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!