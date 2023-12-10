Razzetti Takes Down Cseh’s European SC Championships 400 IM Record

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the final day of competition of the 2023 European Short Course Championships and Italian Alberto Razzeti proved he would not go silently away in the night.

24-year-old Razzetti clocked a time of 3:57.01 to top the men’s 400m IM podium tonight in Romania, establishing a new meet record in the process.

Rendering the splits below, Razetti nailed the sole result of the field under the 4:00 threshold. Britian’s Duncan Scott was the next-closest competitor in 4:00.17 while Greek athlete Apostolos Papastamos rounded out the podium in 4:05.19.

Entering this evening’s competition, 24-year-old Razzetti held a lifetime best of 3:59.57, a time he put up at the 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Italian’s effort, therefore, not only established a new national record by a large margin, but it also overwrote a longstanding meet record.

Hungarian Olympic legend Laszlo Cseh set the Euros SC Championships mark at 3:57.27 over a decade ago.

Razzetti now ranks as the 4th-fastest men’s SCM 400 IM performer in history.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 400 IM Performers All-Time