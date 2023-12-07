RACE VIDEOS: Records Fall By the Handful on Day 1 of Speedo Winter Junior Meets

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Race videos of the fastest swims and heats, including a pair of individual National Age Group Records and a bunch of relay marks as well, have been published on USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.

Check out the highlights below, courtesy USA Swimming:

Heilman Takes Williamson’s 15-16 200 Free Record in Columbus in 1:32.46….

Then Williamson Gets the 17-18 Record in Westmont an Hour Later in 1:32.00, helping his team crush the 15-18 and 17-18 National Age Group Records.

At the East meet in Columbus, Alex Shackell swims a monstrous 1:42.28 to lead Carmel to the win in the 800 free relay and a new Meet Record…

Then she split 21.95 on the fly leg of the 200 medley relay, but the Lakeside Swim Team, featuring their own NAG Record holder, won the race…

The Nashville Aquatic Club Boys swam 1:26.16 to set a new 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 medley relay out East…

And while Lakeside Aquatic Club was also under that record to win out West, they were a bit too late to be first to the record…

The Crown Canyon Sharks won the 200 medley relay first out west in 1:37.86…

And followed it with another win in the 800 free relay to sweep the day…