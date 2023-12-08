USA Swimming Board, Staff Continue Culture of Silence on Organizational Issues

Last week, SwimSwam reached out to USA Swimming for more information regarding its tax filings from 2022, which showed the organization lost more than $17 million in net assets while running a $10 million operation deficit last year.

SwimSwam did not receive any response to multiple emails sent to USA Swimming’s media team, so we lobbed a softball question directly to each member of the Board of Directors via email as well as CEO Tim Hinchey: Is there confidence that the organization will bounce back?

Only one Board member, Ira Klein, answered. He recommended speaking with Board Chair Chris Brearton or vice president of finances Kenneth Chung, neither of whom responded to SwimSwam’s media inquiry. Klein did not answer a follow-up email asking to speak about his work on the Executive Compensation Committee.

A few months ago, one Board member told SwimSwam that they are “not allowed to speak with the press” and that all media inquiries should be directed to chief commercial officer Shana Ferguson, who continues to ignore them.

That member of the BoD did not specify what or who prevented them from speaking to the media. There doesn’t appear to be a no-media policy in the Board of Directors’ code of conduct as it says “Board members recognize that in their interaction with the media… they are not to speak for the CEO, the Board, or USA Swimming, except to repeat explicitly stated Board decisions.”

In a way, though, USA Swimming’s culture of silence is written into the organization’s DNA. The Board of Directors’ code of conduct states that “members will not publicly express individual judgements of the performance of the CEO.” It seems as if Board members are allowed to speak with the media — they just can’t criticize Hinchey in any interviews.

Additionally, if any Board members disagree with Hinchey’s self-assessments of key performance indicators, they must take it up in a closed session hidden from the Board’s meeting minutes. One policy provision instructs the CEO to “not allow cash and cash equivalents to drop below that amount necessary to meet operating expenditures over a 30-day period,” but Hinchey reported himself in compliance this year despite having just $2.3 million at the end of June to cover $3.3 million in operating expenses for the following month.

USA Swimming’s Board has the power to regularly review the governing policies, including the code of conduct, and “as appropriate, refine them.”

SwimSwam reviewed Board code of conduct documents from USA Track and Field as well as the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and did not find similar policies baked into their bylaws.

The response echoes that of a USA Swimming spokesperson who earlier this year told SwimSwam that it was not a good “Return on Investment” to answer media inquiries or to allow Board members to give interviews. This has, effectively, shut down accountability and communication between the organization’s leadership and the membership base that provides 62% of USA Swimming’s revenue via membership dues.