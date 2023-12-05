USA Swimming Lost $17M in Net Assets, Ran $10M Operational Deficit in 2022

USA Swimming’s net assets plummeted in 2022 from $39,250,078 to $21,583,773 — a loss of $17,666,305, or 45% — according to a troubling tax return released last Wednesday.

The majority of that decline came from $10 million in investment losses last year, of which $7.48 million remains “unrealized,” meaning it hasn’t been sold yet and the loss only exists on paper, for now.

The drop in investment assets from $40.77 million to $30.02 million marked a reduction of 26%. By comparison, the S&P 500 was down about 18% in 2022, including the return from dividends. It is SwimSwam’s understanding that USA Swimming’s investment portfolio is managed by two outside investment firms, Sterling Capital Management and First Western Trust, with oversight by the Investment Committee.

USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation had more than $50 million in total financial assets available to management to meet cash needs for general expenditures within one year at the end of 2021. But by the end of 2022, that number was down to $33.35 million.

With expenses totaling $49.31 million and revenue at $29.22 million last year, USA Swimming and its Foundation together lost more than $20 million in net assets in 2022, according to an independently audited financial statement.

In June of this year, USA Swimming had just $2.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June to cover $3.3 million in operating expenses for the following month.

USA Swimming’s Net Assets by Year

2022: $21,583,773

2021: $39,250,078

2020: $36,721,772

2019: $31,531,691

2018: $31,041,574

2017: $36,309,387

2016: $34,240,740

2015: $34,906,220

2014: $34,684,036

2013: $18,625,597

2012: $17,067,685

2011: $16,484,010

Perhaps even more concerning than USA Swimming’s net assets being cut almost in half was the fact it ran a $10 million operating deficit last year, the highest on record by a wide margin dating back to 2011 (the next-highest operating deficit was $2.6 million in 2019).

USA Swimming’s Net Income (Revenue Minus Expenses) by Year

2022: ($10,188,165)

2021: $463,922

2020: $4,637,580

2019: ($2,601,301)

2018: ($2,120,003)

2017: ($1,279,913)

2016: ($870,772)

2015: $277,622

2014: $390,406

2013: $567,805

2012: $994,719

2011: $504,672

The organization made more revenue last year than 2021 ($37.31 million vs. $36.99 million), but expenses spiked from $36.53 million to $47.5 million. A few line items stood out in particular.

Most glaringly on the 990, USA Swimming’s legal expenses skyrocketed from $264,859 to $6,146,656 — more than the past nine years combined. Legal costs have exceeded a million dollars only one other time over the past decade, and it was just $1,052,030 back in 2014. Insurance expenses also nearly doubled last year from $3,613,622 to $6,895,284.

USA Swimming’s Legal Expenses by Year

2022: $6,146,656

2021: $264,859

2020: $808,259

2019: $436,780

2018: $706,952

2017: $302,035

2016: $475,204

2015: $579,485

2014: $1,052,030

2013: $930,300

Money spent on “business affairs” tripled from $3,504,929 to $10,791,919 last year, according to the independently audited financial statement. Part of that was $3.2 million of insurance being listed in the category unlike previous years. But a big portion was attributed to “professional fees and honoraria,” which took $6.15 million for business affairs after only spending $2.16 million on that category in 2019. According to Corporate Finance Institute, honoraria are payments for services rendered voluntarily, such as compensating a guest speaker or workshop leader. There is not a separate category for legal expenses in the independently audited financial statement as there is in the 990.

Coming out of the Olympic year, National Team spending was down more than a million dollars from $9,834,834 to $8,394,345, and direct athlete support was down from $4.06 million to $2.99 million. However, total program services spending was up more than two million dollars largely because investment in “sport development” nearly doubled from $4,578,544 to $8,810,946. A full breakdown of “sport development” expenses can be found in the independently audited financial statement; there is not a separate line for the rollout of the new SWIMS project, but that technology upgrade was also rumored to have cost millions of dollars.

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey was compensated $973,463 last year, down slightly from his $1,037,208 total in 2021. His base salary increased from $640,566 to $655,318, but he received a bonus of $236,205 compared to $325,000 in 2021.

The good news for USA Swimming was that membership income increased by more than $5 million — from $18,172,313 to $23,234,255 — bringing it back above pre-pandemic levels ($22,481,679 in 2019). It is important to note that membership dues have also gone up over the past few years, from $62 in 2019 to $84 in 2022 for a premium package and from $10 in 2019 to $30 in 2022 for the flex plan. That explains why the membership revenue has increased, even as membership registration has declined.

The bad news, of course, is that USA Swimming’s membership revenue gain hardly made a dent in the organization’s ballooning expenses.