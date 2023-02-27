How Does USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey’s Salary Compare to Other NGB Leaders?

Tax filings from 2021 show that USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey ranks as one of the top earners among national governing body (NGB) leaders over the past couple years.

USA Swimming paid Hinchey $1.037 million in 2021, or about 2.8% of its revenue that year ($37 million). That appears to be a larger proportion than every major NGB except for the big outlier, USA Track and Field, which paid CEO Max Siegel a whopping $3.8 million in 2021 — triple his earnings from the previous year — after bringing in $33.7 million in revenue.

Siegel drew criticism in November as his salary accounted for more than 11% of USA Track and Field’s annual revenue, but he defended his income by noting that $2.5 million was from deferred compensation and that he won’t receive any more deferred pay going forward.

If NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made the same salary as a percentage of organizational revenue as USATF CEO Max Siegel did in 2021, he would have been paid $1.9 billion last year. https://t.co/kZ1IUoSbNd — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) November 29, 2022

Nevertheless, even if Siegel gets the benefit of the doubt and we count $1.3 million as his salary for 2021, it still accounts for a larger proportion of his organization’s revenue than any other NGB we found. But Hinchey and USA Swimming aren’t far behind in terms of CEO compensation.

Most CEOs of sports NGBs that bring in less than $50 million annually make less than $500,000. USA Swimming and USA Track & Field sit at the top end of the revenue range for that group. USA Soccer paid sporting director Earnie Stewart $825,720 and paid head coach Gregg Berhalter $1.32 million in 2021, but with the organization’s annual revenue at $64.9 million, those salaries amount to 1.3% and 2% as a proportion. USA Tennis executive director Michael Douse earned $1.4 million in 2021, but that was just .4% of the organization’s revenue ($335 million).

CEO Salaries at Major US Sports NGBs

NGB Revenue CEO Salary Salary as % of Revenue USA Track and Field $33.7 million Max Siegel, $1.3 million ($3.8 million including deferred payments) 3.8% (or 11.3% if you also count deferred payments) USA Swimming $37 million Tim Hinchey, $1.037 million 2.8% USA Soccer $64.9 million Head coach Gregg Berhalter, $1.32 million; sporting director Earnie Stewart, $825,720 2% for Berhalter, 1.3% for Stewart USA Basketball $26.7 million Jim Tooley, $467, 714 1.7% USA Gymnastics $23.6 million Li Li Leung, $410,967 1.7% US Equestrian Federation $25.8 million William Moroney, $436,298 1.7% USA Volleyball $37.1 million Jamie Davis, $488,951 1.3% USA Hockey $42.7 million Executive director Patrick Kelleher, $415,386 1% USA Ski and Snowboard $27.3 million Tiger Shaw, $168,484 .6% USA Tennis $335 million Executive director Michael Douse, $1.4 million .4%

Note: Financial data from USA Track and Field, USA Swimming, USA Soccer, and USA Tennis are from the fiscal year 2021; USA Basketball, USA Gymnastics, USA Hockey, USA Ski and Snowboard, and US Equestrian Federation are from 2020; and USA Volleyball is from 2019.

USA Tennis and USA Soccer make a lot of their money from televised sporting events, whereas NGBs such as USA Swimming and USA Track and Field rely more on membership dues for revenue.

For reference, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland earned just over $1 million in 2021, which accounts for just .2% of the organization’s $459 million in revenue that year.

Revenue is often considered the most significant factor in determining CEO pay. According to Excelling in Giving, a philanthropic advisory firm, a CEO at a smaller nonprofit ($500,000 to $1 million in annual expenses) makes $84,674 on average while a CEO at a large nonprofit (over $50 million in annual expenses) makes $402,366 on average.

For nonprofits such as USA Swimming, raising $10 million to $50 million per year, the group said average CEO pay was $240,733. Hinchey earned more than four times that number in 2021. His salary increased nearly $300,000 from 2020.

Other aquatic NGBs such as USA Artistic Swimming, USA Diving, and USA Water Polo fall on the smaller side of the spectrum. So even though their CEOs’ salaries account for a higher proportion of their organization’s revenue than Hinchey’s, they’re about in line with the above recommendations for executive compensation. USA Water Polo CEO Christopher Ramsey’s salary used to be higher ($478,251 in 2019) before he drew criticism for his compensation being more than what his organization spent on athlete support ($439,036 in 2019).

CEO Salaries at Aquatic NGBs

NGB Revenue CEO Salary Salary as % of Revenue USA Artistic Swimming $1.6 million Adam Andrasko, $84,718 5.1% USA Water Polo $9.9 million Christopher Ramsey, $392,288 3.9% USA Diving $2.9 million Jack Perkins, $98,600 3.3%

Note: Financial data from USA Swimming is from 2021, USA Water Polo is from 2020, and USA Artistic Swimming and USA Diving are from 2019.

A former president of a Major League Soccer franchise, Hinchey has served as CEO of USA Swimming since 2017. In March of 2021, he signed a four-year contract extension through at least 2025.

When asked why Hinchey’s salary was higher — both as a dollar figure and proportion of total revenue — than almost every one of his counterparts at other similar-sized NGBs (USA Track and Field being the glaring exception), USA Swimming spokesperson Molly O’Mara Fillmore responded with the following statement:

“The USA Swimming Board Governing Policies Manual directs that the Board of Directors maintains responsibility for selection, compensation, and evaluation of the CEO. The staff of USA Swimming is proud to serve our member clubs, coaches and athletes, and we value the guidance our Board gives us in many facets of our sport.”

USA Swimming declined to provide an interview with the Board of Directors to gather more information.

Hinchey’s predecessor Chuck Wielgus received $960,047 in total compensation in his last year as USA Swimming’s CEO in 2016, and $1,142,405 in 2017, the year that he died. USA Swimming’s revenues were similar in those years to what they are now. Wielgus made as much as $1,576,399 in 2013. More than half of that was deferred compensation, which was an anomaly relative to his compensation in most years.

How Does the Board Evaluate Hinchey?

The most recent USA Swimming Board of Directors meeting revealed 21 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that the organization uses to evaluate CEO performance. According to his own self-evaluation, Hinchey achieved 12 of those KPIs, failed on four objectives, and gave himself a “partial” rating on five of them.

Promoting SafeSport

All six facets of the Safe Sport program are, over a continuum of communications, conveyed to USA-S membership ACHIEVED

Increased utilization of Safe Sport Education by parents and athletes 12 and older a. 8.7% utilization by parents (3.7%) b. 26.8% utilization by athletes 12 and older (21.8%) NOT ACHIEVED

Increased utilization of non-mandatory Safe Sport Education by coaches and establish baseline for utilization by other non-athlete members a. 5% increased utilization by coaches (561 coaches) b. Establish base line for utilization by other non-athlete members NOT ACHIEVED

line for utilization by other non-athlete members 50% of Eligible Clubs achieve Safe Sport Club Recognition in 2022. (30.7%) NOT ACHIEVED

Maintain average resolution time to complaints of six weeks or less. (5.29) ACHIEVED



Developing Athletes

Annual growth in ratings across athlete-specific events/offerings. a. 2022: Maintain an average Qualtrics rating ≥5 (on 1-7 scale) for athlete camps (5) b. 2023: Ratings improve to average ≥6 ACHIEVED



Supporting Coaches

Establish a baseline satisfaction rating across in-person coach-specific events/offerings (e.g., TYR Pro Swim Series, YMCA, CST meets, and Swimposiums). a. 2022: Average Qualtrics ratings reach a score of 5 for all programs b. 2023: Ratings improve to average ≥6 ACHIEVED

Launch Coach Education Certification a. Pre-Deck and Core b. ADM Age Group / ADM Senior c. Head Coach (Future goal: Y-T-Y growth in percentage of coach members obtaining higher certification levels PARTIALLY ACHIEVED



Supporting Clubs

Update the following club resources, programs, and offerings: a. Club Recognition Program b. Online new club application c. 2023-2024: Y-T-Y growth in participation and evaluative ratings ACHIEVED

2022: Establish prototype of programming to bridge learn to swim opportunities to USA Swimming membership. 2023: Fully implement ACHIEVED

Establish baseline of USA Swimming member clubs that have or are connected with a Local Provider Network PARTIALLY ACHIEVED



Diversity and Inclusion

Expand Community Swim Team participation: a. Resume LA and Chicago CSTs b. Add two additional CSTs PARTIALLY ACHIEVED

Growth in attendance at in-person or virtual DEI education provided by USA Swimming a. 6 clubs participating (1) b. 1000 individual total attendees (406) ACHIEVED



Supporting Volunteers

Establish baseline for optional nonprofit club attendance and increase average evaluation/ratings to 6 on a 1-7 scale of Club Leadership & Business Management School (5) ACHIEVED

Elevate consistency of standards for officials across LSCs: a. Determine standards and develop a basic core curriculum for training and certifying officials b. Identify and //approve/implement required Rulebook changes c. Initiate pilot program with certain LSCs d. 2023: Launch program for all LSCs PARTIALLY ACHIEVED



Facility Development

Growth in annual instances of clubs/facilities seeking USA Swimming support/advocacy for facility projects (benchmark to be established in 2022). ACHIEVED

All clubs to report facilities and manner in which they are used; complete and accurate inventory of clubs and uses created ACHIEVED



Support LSCs

Achieve full compliance with newly launched LEAP program. ACHIEVED

Maintain full LSC participation in USA Swimming’s (i) monthly LSC meetings, (ii) quarterly LSC Development Workshops; and (iii) annual USA Swimming Workshop. ACHIEVED

Double the number of LSCs participating in the shared services framework (10) NOT ACHIEVED

50% of LSCs participate in optional LSC Board attendance at in person or virtual DEI education provided by USA Swimming PARTIALLY ACHIEVED



Other performance indicators outlined in prior Board of Director minutes revolve around performance and success in the pool for the US National Team, promoting a “clean sport environment,” providing both financial and mental/physical health support to National Team athletes, and improving diversity within USA Swimming’s membership.

The Board went into a closed session to discuss Hinchey’s success achieving his objectives over the past year, so no additional details are available.