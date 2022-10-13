“Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Bridget McGann (2024) Verbals to Wisconsin

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Bridget McGann from Earlville, Illinois has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin in the class of 2028.

“I am so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin!!! I cannot give enough thanks to my coaches, teammates, and family for their endless support and belief in me. I am so thankful for the opportunity to be part of such an amazing team and program! Go badgers”

McGann swims year-round with Academy Bullets Swim Club and specializes in breaststroke. We named her as one of the “Best of the Rest” recruits on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the class of 2024.

She is coming off a long course season that saw her final in both the 100 breast (9th) and 200 breast (11th) at Speedo Junior Nationals. She notched a PB of 1:10.51 in the 100, taking half a second of her former best time, and she tied her PB from 2021 Summer Championships-West in the 200 (2:33.24). She also competed in the 200/400 IM, but her best times in those events (2:19.54/4:52.04) came from last year’s Summer Champs-West.

In short course season, McGann was an A finalist in the 50 breast (7th), 100 breast (8th), and 200 breast (4th) at NCSA Spring Championships, with lifetime bests in the 50/200. She also competed in the 100 fly and 200/400 IM, placing 33rd in both IMs. Her top performances in the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM come from last December’s Winter Juniors West. There, she came in 11th in the 100 breast, 19th in the 200 IM, and 16th in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.54

200 breast – 2:11.27

200 IM – 2:00.33

400 IM – 4:20.44

McGann’s best times would have made her the Badgers’ second-fastest 200 breaststroker and third-fastest 100 breaststroker last season. Wisconsin finished fourth at the 2022 Big Ten Championships, just 15 points behind Indiana and 100 points behind runner-up Michigan. Jenna Silvestri, the top breaststroker (59.96/ 2:09.24) and #2 IMer (1:56.65) behind Phoebe Bacon, has now graduated, but her sister Ally Silvestri (1:02.41/2:15.89) is a redshirt freshman. Sophomore Natalie Bercutt (1:01.46/2:19.05 last season) and freshman Hazal Ozkan from Turkey (LCM 1:09.48/2:30.78) will also make up McGann’s training group.

