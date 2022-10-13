Four New Members Join Swimming Canada Board As Lyne Re-Elected President

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

Mary C. Lyne will continue as president for 2022-23 as four new members join Swimming Canada’s Board.

Lyne initially joined the Board in 2018 and served as both vice president and interim president until she was selected officially at the organization’s annual general meeting in 2021.

Drawing on her time as the Chief Administrative Officer at the University of Toronto, Lyne’s expertise and leadership will help the Board’s objective of implementing a strategic direction for Canadian swimming.

“I am very excited to be elected as the president of Swimming Canada for another term, and am excited to build on the progress our board and the organization made over the past year,” Lyne said. “Continuing to engage with our key partners in Canada and externally will be a focus in my role. We have an exceptional group of directors on our board and I look forward to the collective impact we can bring to the swimming community and membership of Swimming Canada.”

Peter Szmidt will serve on the Board as vice-president. Szmidt, a former swimmer and member of the 1980 and 1984 Olympic teams, was first elected to the Board in 2016. He previously filled the secretary position and has a background in business management and consultation.

Also joining the Board’s executive is Secretary Dawn Wilson. As a long-time competitive synchro and masters swimmer, Wilson brings a lifelong passion and enthusiasm for the sport. Working extensively in community service roles, Wilson has contributed to the board of Artistic Swimming Canada and was the past president of the Society for Intercultural Education, Training, and Research (SIETAR BC).

At the club level, Wilson also worked as the registrar, secretary and president of the Victoria Masters Swim Club Board of Directors.

Zack Chetrat will be a new face on this year’s Board of Directors. Chetrat competed at all levels of the sport and captured a silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games. He currently works as a Partner and Relationship Manager with EdgePoint Wealth Management.

Throughout his career in finance, Chetrat remained heavily involved in the swimming community, including being elected to the Athlete’s Council, organizing a variety of events in Toronto and engaging in multiple mentorship opportunities.

Jonathan Clarke and Tehani Mott round off the 2022-23 Board. Clarke has over 20 years of experience as a Senior Manager, CPA and auditor for Deloitte LLP and MNP LLP. He started swimming competitively at the age of seven before switching to water polo.

After retiring from sport, Clarke held seats on various boards and is excited to bring his expertise as a business advisor to his role with Swimming Canada.

Mott swam and medalled for Sri Lanka at the Pan Asian Games and South Asian Federation Games in 1991 before coaching swimming in the United States. After immigrating to Canada in 1994, Mott got involved in both public and private sectors, working in policy development and implementation, government relations and business planning.

With experience in building relationships that support organizational development, engaging stakeholders and delivering on key outcomes, Mott’s background will help guide this year’s Board.

“We would like to welcome all the new board members and thank all those who have committed their free time to us. Especially during the global COVID-19 pandemic, our board has gone above and beyond many times. We are happy to welcome new people and tremendously thankful to all those who have served on the board,” said CEO Ahmed El-Awadi.