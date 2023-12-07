How Did This Happen Twice in 30 Minutes?

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Winter Jr Championships East started with a bang, as 16-year-old Thomas Heilman shattered Maximus Williamson’s 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 freestyle at 1:32.46, becoming the fastest high schooler ever.

Swimming 30 minutes later at the Winter Jr Championships West, Maximus Williamson, now 17, clocked a 1:32.00, breaking the 17-18 National Age Group Record and eclipsing Heilman as the fastest high schooler ever.

What’s even crazier? The two high school juniors both just committed to the University of Virginia and are set to be teammates in just under two years.