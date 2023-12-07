How Did This Happen Twice in 30 Minutes?

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 6-9, 2023
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- East: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio
- West: FMC Natatorium, Westmont, Illinois
Winter Jr Championships East started with a bang, as 16-year-old Thomas Heilman shattered Maximus Williamson’s 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 freestyle at 1:32.46, becoming the fastest high schooler ever.
Swimming 30 minutes later at the Winter Jr Championships West, Maximus Williamson, now 17, clocked a 1:32.00, breaking the 17-18 National Age Group Record and eclipsing Heilman as the fastest high schooler ever.
What’s even crazier? The two high school juniors both just committed to the University of Virginia and are set to be teammates in just under two years.
“It’s because they are the Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte of today” -Certain commenters
But seriously these 2 have separated themselves from the rest of their class that it kinda is a rivalry of sorts I will not be shocked if these 2 face off in a few events not only at college but also in Indy next year.
I don’t think they’ll face off too much given Heilman’s focus on 100/200 fly which Williamson doesn’t swim at championship meets. Maybe in the 200 IM?
Either way, I think both will represent the USA in the next Olympics *before* they start their first class at UVA.
Yeah agree and I was referring to the 2 free and 2 IM although Max is a lot faster in IM
Too early to declare UVA back to back to back to back 800 fr champs?
Yes. While these times are fast, especially relative to their class, they aren’t times that will carry a college level relay at NCAAs. Also, these guys would only be half of the relay.
I think so since you need 4 swimmers for that one. Last year Cal had the NCAA runner up on leadoff+ a guy that went 1:29.mid and got third. Even if Heilman and Williamson go 1:29 each in their first year, if they have a 1:33 and 1:34 supporting cast, that’s probably only good enough for 4th or 5th.