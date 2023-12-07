2023 Winter Juniors – West Day 2: McDevitt, Mellott, Hatcher Scratch 200 IM Finals

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Thursday evening heat sheets

Alexa McDevitt from Bellevue Club Swim Team and Raya Mellott from Crow Canyon Sharks have pulled out of the bonus “C” final of the 200 IM. While McDevitt has another event tonight (she is 9th in the 500 free and will swim in the “B” final), Mellott scratched out altogether after adding more than 2 seconds to her entry time in prelims.

Moving into the C final are Alamo Area’s Emily Kitayama (2:02.79) and Irvine Novaquatics’ Alyssa Ton (2:02.88).

In the boys’ 200 IM, Lakeside’s Max Hatcher (1:49.07), who placed 18th, and Glacier Swim Club’s PJ Foy (1:49.47), who was 25th, both have other finals tonight and will not swim the IM. Hatcher is the 8th qualifier in the A final of the 500 free, while Foy is 8th in the A final of the 50 free.

Evolution Racing’s Daniel Verdolaga, who was 26th this morning with 1:49.48, will move into the C final.

In the 50 free, Maggie Wanezek from Elmbrook Swim Club (#24 with 23.26) scratched the girls’ C final and Rose Bowl’s Logan Noguchi (#20 with 20.49) dropped the boys’ C final. Both are in the A finals of the 200 IM tonight.

Taking their places are #25 Ella Cosgrove from Scottsdale (23.27) and #25 Jack Sullivan from Schroeder YMCA (20.56).

Girls’ 500 free

None

Boys’ 500 free

None

Girls’ 200 IM

Out #19 Alexa McDevitt, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 2:02.46

#21 Raya Mellott, Crow Canyon Sharks – 2:02.58

#26 Alyssa Ton, Irvine Novaquatics – 2:02.88

Boys’ 200 IM

Out #18 Max Hatcher, Lakeside Aquatic Club – 1:49.07

#25 PJ Foy, Glacier Swim Club – 1:49.47

Girls’ 50 free

Out #24 Maggie Wanezek, Elmbrook Swim Club – 23.26

Boys’ 50 free