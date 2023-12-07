Spencer Nicholas Scratches 50 Free ‘A’ Final On Day 2 of Winter Juniors – East

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Nashville Aquatic Club’s Spencer Nicholas was the lone swimmer to scratch out of an ‘A’ final on Thursday at the Winter Junior Championships – East in Columbus, dropping the boys’ 50 freestyle after advancing eighth out of the prelims.

Nicholas, 18, clocked 20.04 to reset his personal best time of 20.21 in the morning, but has opted out of the event in tonight’s session in favor of the 200 IM.

The UVA commit, who was ranked 12th in SwimSwam’s recruit rankings in the boys’ class of 2024, qualified for the ‘A’ final of the 200 IM in sixth, having clocked a best time of 1:46.19.

Nicholas set his previous PB in the 200 IM just five days ago at the NAC Music City Invite, where he registered a time of 1:46.53.

With the scratch, Suburban Seahawks’ Jacob Johnson, a Minnesota commit, moves into the 50 free ‘A’ final after he produced a sizeable best of 20.06 in the prelims.

The only other scratches from the session came from ‘C’ finals, as both Bella Ekk and Lila Higgo withdrew from an event in favor of the 50 free.

Ekk, an 18-year-old Auburn commit out of the Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club, scratched the bonus heat of the 500 free after qualifying 24th overall (4:52.38), opting for the 50 free where she enters the ‘C’ final ranked second and 18th overall (23.07).

Higgo, a 16-year-old out of the Bolles School Sharks, tied for 18th in the prelims of the 200 IM (2:00.66), but has dropped the final in favor of the 50 free, where she made the consolation final after clocking a PB of 23.03 for 16th in the morning.

DAY 2 FINALS SCRATCHES