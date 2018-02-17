Reported by James Sutherland.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Live Video (finals)
MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL
SEC Meet Record: 51.07, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018
- Caeleb Dressel, FLOR, 50.03
- Mauro Castillo Luna, TAM, 52.11
- Peter Stevens, TENN, 52.29
Caeleb Dressel did it again. Yes, the 21-year-old Florida Gator snagged his fifth individual NCAA/American Record tonight in the 100 breast, touching in 50.03 to edge past Kevin Cordes‘ 2014 mark of 50.04.
Dressel was out like lightning, hitting the 50 wall in 23.42 before closing in 26.61 to win the race by more than two seconds.
Mauro Castillo Luna of A&M touched 2nd in 52.11, with Tennessee’s Peter Stevens 3rd in 52.29. Stevens was the only one close to matching Dressel’s opening speed, just over a tenth behind him at the 25 before Dressel rocketed away. Italy Goldfaden of South Carolina was 4th in 52.44.
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Will Dressel go for the 100 Back Record to Complete the Sweep? (Video)"
Do it
You’re talking about the mile right? I’d pay a lot of money to watch that.
Would way rather see 2, 5 free or 2 fly
Think that’s the one record out of reAch. Murphy put that record on the moon at 43.49, would love to be surprised though.
While it is probably unwise to doubt Dressel at this point, I don’t think he could get Murphy’s record just because it’s his worst stroke and he doesn’t get his op start. That being said I know he went like 54 LCM at some random meet a while back and he’s obviously much improved since then. Fastest all time in all four 100s would be legendary.
Ya he went a 55.8 in the 100m back may 14 2017. For comparison he went a 49.8 in the 100m free at the same meet. I’m going to guess his 100 back is around a 53-54
Best LC — He went 55.80 last May. Best time yards — he went 48.49 in a dual meet in October 2016. At that same meet he went “only” 47.65 in 100 fly. That’s about 4.3 off his current record fly time. So . . . it’s realistic he could be :44 in back.