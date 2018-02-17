Will Dressel go for the 100 Back Record to Complete the Sweep? (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video (finals)

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

SEC Meet Record: 51.07, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018

Caeleb Dressel did it again. Yes, the 21-year-old Florida Gator snagged his fifth individual NCAA/American Record tonight in the 100 breast, touching in 50.03 to edge past Kevin Cordes‘ 2014 mark of 50.04.

Dressel was out like lightning, hitting the 50 wall in 23.42 before closing in 26.61 to win the race by more than two seconds.

Mauro Castillo Luna of A&M touched 2nd in 52.11, with Tennessee’s Peter Stevens 3rd in 52.29. Stevens was the only one close to matching Dressel’s opening speed, just over a tenth behind him at the 25 before Dressel rocketed away. Italy Goldfaden of South Carolina was 4th in 52.44.