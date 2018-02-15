You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before: Caeleb Dressel 1:38 Video

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video (finals)

Watch below as Caeleb Dressel dominates the men’s 200 IM. For some perspective, Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez, is now the 10th-fastest performer in history.

Dressel’s final time is 1:38.13, the new American, U.S. Open, ,NCAA, and fastest-everything-everywhere record. Read more about the record here. Gonzalez took down the Auburn school record and the SEC Meet Record for his runner-up performance. The top 4 swimmers all hit NCAA A Cuts.