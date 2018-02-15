You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before: Caeleb Dressel 1:38 Video

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

Watch below as Caeleb Dressel dominates the men’s 200 IM. For some perspective, Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez, is now the 10th-fastest performer in history.

Dressel’s final time is 1:38.13, the new American, U.S. Open, ,NCAA, and fastest-everything-everywhere record. Read more about the record here. Gonzalez took down the Auburn school record and the SEC Meet Record for his runner-up performance. The top 4 swimmers all hit NCAA A Cuts.

Gator

Incredible!!!

Vote Up170Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Lucas

just vomited that was so disgusting

Vote Up440Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Bogo

Swimswam need to put a content warning on these kind of posts. Its Disgusting that even kids could have such access to watching this kind of filth

Vote Up60-3Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Pvdh

He so fast…he makes all the other guys look…not fast

Vote Up280Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Steve Nolan

The guy who came in 2nd swam the exact NCAA winning time from last year, lol.

Vote Up200Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

The longest yard

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago

