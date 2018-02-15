2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
Watch below as Caeleb Dressel dominates the men’s 200 IM. For some perspective, Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez, is now the 10th-fastest performer in history.
Dressel’s final time is 1:38.13, the new American, U.S. Open, ,NCAA, and fastest-everything-everywhere record. Read more about the record here. Gonzalez took down the Auburn school record and the SEC Meet Record for his runner-up performance. The top 4 swimmers all hit NCAA A Cuts.
61 Comments on "You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before: Caeleb Dressel 1:38 Video"
Incredible!!!
just vomited that was so disgusting
Swimswam need to put a content warning on these kind of posts. Its Disgusting that even kids could have such access to watching this kind of filth
He so fast…he makes all the other guys look…not fast
The guy who came in 2nd swam the exact NCAA winning time from last year, lol.
The longest yard