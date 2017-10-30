Kenyon Women Exhibition Their Way to Loss Against Michigan State

MSU vs Kenyon Dual

Saturday, October 28th

James Steen Natatorium, Gambier, OH

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

MSU: 151

Kenyon: 149

Men

MSU: 159.5

Kenyon: 137.5

Kenyon College’s renowned D3 program almost grabbed a victory over the Big 10’s Michigan State, with their women only dropping the meet by 2 points and the men by 22. This came the night after Kenyon squared off against Ohio State, another Big 10 opponent, where they lost by a combined 438-154.

In a peculiar turn of events, Kenyon’s bid for the women’s meet was stopped just short when MSU’s A 200 free relay team was DQ’d, allowing the Lords to win the event with a time of 1:36.56. The Spartans were able to hold on for the win after the disqualification because Kenyon’s 200 free relay B team swam exhibition, instead of swimming for points. The Kenyon B relay would have placed 2nd, adding 4 points to Kenyon’s total and subtracting 2 from MSU’s, and Kenyon would have won the meet 153-149. While exhibitioning swims to keep scores competitive (often in a ruse to fool unwitting ADs), in this case, Kenyon’s exhibitioning of swims actually cost them a meet victory. Both coaches declined to comment on-the-record about the reasoning behind the exhibition of that relay, and several other peculiar exhibition swims throughout the meet (including Kenyon’s Sophia Kuvan in the 200 free, who would’ve placed 2nd otherwise).

Hannah Orbach-Mandel of Kenyon won the 200 free in a time of 1:51.16, which is the fastest NCAA Division 3 time this year.

Press Release – Kenyon:

GAMBIER, Ohio – The Kenyon College men’s swimming and diving team battled a second Big Ten opponent in as many days. After absorbing defeat at The Ohio State University on Friday night, the Lords returned home Saturday afternoon to square off with the Michigan State University Spartans, who came away with a 159.5-137.5 win.

Kenyon got off to a good start against the Spartans by winning three of the first four events. After Michigan State won the meet-opening 400-yard medley relay, Kenyon sophomore Connor Rumpit nailed down a first-place swim in the 1,000-yard freestyle by clocking in at 9:33.07.

In the next two events, Reilly Shields and Ben Baturka , also sophomores, tacked on two more Kenyon wins. Shields took the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.37 and then Baturka won the 100-yard backstroke in 51.10.

Michigan State came back with a win in the 100-yard breaststroke, but Kenyon answered with a Jon Zimdars ‘ victory in the 200-yard butterfly. Zimdars, a junior, claimed the top spot by turning in a time of 1:52.74.

Kenyon got two more individual event wins, including one more from Rumpit, who swept the distance events by winning the 500-yard freestyle in 4:37.43. The other victory came from Kieran Allsop , yet another sophomore, who dialed up a 2:09.08 to win the 200-yard breaststroke.

In the diving well, Kenyon junior Ryder Sammons was in charge. He won the one-meter competition with a score of 266.25 and then won on the three-meter board with a score of 249.45.

Michigan State closed things out with three straight event wins to secure the team victory.

The Lords (0-2) get back to NCAA Division III competition in two weeks. They’ll host rival Denison University on Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

Press Release – Michigan State:

EAST LANSING, Mich.–Michigan State swimming and diving beat Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio today. The women beat the Division III CSCAA nationally ranked Ladies (No. 3) 151-149 and the men beat the No. 1 ranked Lords 159.5-137.5.

The Spartans took home 16 first-place finishes, a season-best. “We performed much better than yesterday. I was very impressed with Racheal (Bukowski). Nick (Leshok) performed very well, along with Ellie Roche and one of our freshmen, Marie Dickson. The divers on our women’s team did great as well. We’re still looking to continue to grow, too,” head coach Matt Gianiodis said.

The women started things off in the 400 medley relay with a first place finish. Cathryn Armstrong, Ana Sortland, Iana Wolff and Racheal Bukowskiclocked in at 3:49.89. The men’s team of Alex Trompke, Nick Leshok, Michael Schwers and Payton Woods finished in first in the same event with a time of 3:24.98.

Haley Kornburger won the 1000 freestyle, with a season-best time of 10:25.39.

Senior Nick Leshok finished first in the 100 breaststroke, touching the pad at 57.37, and in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.58.

Racheal Bukowski took home victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle as she did yesterday, Oct. 27. She clocked in at 23.78 in the 50 free, and 52.27 in the 100 free.

Michael Schwers also repeated last night with a first place finish in the 100 butterfly. Payton Woods took home the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 21.12.

Sophomore Scott Piper won the 200 backstroke and the 400 IM, clocking in at 1:53.83 and 4:08.11 in the respective events.

In the 200 breaststroke, Ellie Roche finished first with a time of 2:21.63.

Freshman Marie Dickson won the 400 IM with a time of 4:34.48, making this her first event title of her college career.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Nick Leshok, Payton Woods, Nehemiah Mork and Michael Schwers finished the meet off strong with a first place finish, clocking in at 1:23.94.

On the women’s diving team, Morgan Wellenzohn, Amanda Ling and Erin Neely grabbed first, second and third place, in that order, in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Wellenzohn’s score of 315.75 in the 3-meter is a personal best.

For the men, Nolan Gutenschwager placed second in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives with scores of 248.55 and 231.30, respectively.

The Spartans are back in action at home on Friday, Nov. 10 as the women take on Bowling Green at 6 p.m.