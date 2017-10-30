Australia’s Tokyo Trials Could Be In Kyle Chalmers’ Backyard

Australian news outlet The Advertiser is reporting that Adelaide, South Australia, home of the just-concluded Australian Short Course Championships, looks to be the top candidate to host the national championships for the next 3 years. That plan would include the 2020 Olympic Trials to determine the green and gold roster headed to the Tokyo Games.

Although no official comment was given by Swimming Australia, the South Australian state government reportedly has widespread support for the bid, which will be decided at the end of November. Not only are the Olympic Trials at stake, but also the 2018 edition of the national championships, which will double as selection trials for the Aussie-hosted Commonwealth Games set for the Gold Coast. Pan Pacific Trials would be next, slated for July 2018.

In the past, Australian championships timing involved Olympic Trials happening in April, a good 3 1/2 months ahead of the start of the Games. However, given the fact that the United States carried away so much success from Rio with their team trials occurring just a month out from the start of the Games, some down under began looking to that model as one to apply to Australia. After months of review, we reported how Swimming Australia decided to pull the trigger on the change, moving its Trials for benchmark events, such as World Championships and the Olympics, to be just 5 weeks away from the main events.

The SA Aquatic & Leisure Center in Adelaide is home to 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and training partners Travis Mahoney, Andrew Abood and Josh Palmer.