2017 Florida HS 3A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2017 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 3A district meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined districts in each region will move on to their respective Class 3A Regional Championships.

Below are all the links you need to view district results and regional qualifiers, as well as a list of district champions and a few highlights from the meets.

FHSAA CLASS 3A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Niceville boys, Niceville girls

District 2: Chiles boys, Chiles girls

District 3: Bartram Trail boys, Creekside girls

District 4: Lake Minneola boys, New Smyrna Beach girls

District 5: Viera boys, Viera girls

District 6: Sebring boys, Hardee girls

District 7: Venice High boys, Venice High girls

District 8: Osceola boys, Osceola girls

District 9: Barron Collier boys, Gulf Coast girls

District 10: Martin County boys, Martin County girls

District 11: Fort Lauderdale boys, Fort Lauderdale girls

District 12: Doral Academy boys, Doral Academy girls

CLASS 3A DISTRICT MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Region 1 Cluster (Districts 1-3):

Bartram Trail’s Summer Stanfield is one to watch at the upcoming region 1 meet. Stanfield, a 2-time medalist at the 2016 state meet, won both of her individual races in district 3 for top seed in both. In the 200 IM, she knocked a full second off her best time to win in 2:01.74. That’s almost 3 seconds faster than she went to take 2nd in the event last season and meets the Automatic All-American (AA-A) standard. She was also faster than her 2016 state time in the 100 back, where she posted a 56.80 to come within a half second of her lifetime best.

Reigning state champion Alena Kraus of Gainesville, who wont the 100 and 200 free last season, swept those titles in district 2. She swam to a 1:52.52 in the 200 free with a steady lead over Chiles’ Kealyn Bowie (1:54.15) throughout the race. She then dominated the 100 free by almost 2 seconds in 52.49.

Chiles’ Ryland Sun is the only swimmer on the boys’ side to have earned top seed for region 1 in both of his individual races. He put up a 51.55 to lead the 100 fly, touching almost 5 seconds ahead of anyone else. He then took on the 100 back, turning in a 52.57 to lead a 1-2 finish with teammate Hayden Kwan (54.48).

Region 2 Cluster (Districts 4-6):

There were 2 swimmers to take top seed in both of their individual events for region 2, both from Sebastian River. On the girls’ side, freshman Mia Martinelli put together a sprint sweep. She went up against Harmony’s Savannah Steele for the region 5 title, getting to the wall first in 25.43 to Steele’s 25.87. They went head-to-head again in the 100 free, with Steele taking the early lead in 26.56 at the halfway mark. Martinelli outpaced her 28.30 to 29.72 on the back half, and came up with another win in 55.18 to Steele’s 56.28.

Ethan McCloud came up with a pair of wins for the Sebastian River boys. He blew away the field in the 200 IM, finishing over 10 seconds ahead of anyone else in 1:58.46. He was similarly dominant in the 100 back, touching in 53.34 to finish over 7 seconds ahead of the field. In terms of the whole region, he’s currently the leader by 5 seconds in both of his events.

Region 3 Cluster (Districts 7-9):

Fort Myers freshman Olivia McMurray demolished the 200 IM Pool Record set by last season’s state champ Alina Faunce. She was a second shy of her lifetime best, shattering the Pool Record mark by 3 seconds and finishing over 10 seconds ahead of the field in 2:04.82. McMurray went on to win the 500 free by 20 seconds, touching in an AA-C time of 4:56.12.

Osceola senior Ricardo Martinez helped his team to victory in district 8 with a pair of individual wins, making him the top seed in both for region 3. Martinez will once again vie for the 200 IM state title after coming up 2nd by just 3 tenths last season. In district 8, he kicked off the postseason with a 1:56.28 victory, finishing 5 seconds ahead of anyone else. He was also the 100 back winner, posting a 52.06 for the fastest time of anyone in the region 3 cluster.

Region 4 Cluster (Districts 10-12):

Belen Jesuit senior Aitor Fungairino, the reigning state champ in the 200 and 500 freestyles, put up the only AA-C time of the region 4 cluster thus far. In district 12, he swam to a 1:38.81 in the 200 free, finishing 7 seconds ahead of teammate Andres Wong (1:45.92). He was equally dominant in the 500 free, turning in a 4:37.37 to finish half a lap ahead of the field.

Kelly Heron, a Pines Charter senior, picked up a pair of top seeds for the region with her wins in district 11. Heron was just off the podium in the 200 IM and the runner-up in the 100 back last season. To win the district, she cruised to a 2:12.05 in the 200 IM. She was the only swimmer to break 59 in the 100 back, touching in 58.99 ahead of Fort Lauderdale’s Giulia Guerra Montes (59.82).