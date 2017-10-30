Cate Campbell Looking Toward Life Outside the Pool (Video)

After a tremendous outing at the 2017 Australian Short Course National Championships, in which she broke a world record in the 100m free and a commonwealth record in the 50m free, Cate looks toward 2018 and ultimately, 2020. She’s training for the Commonwealth games, which will be hosted in April of 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, and in the long term hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic team.

Of her training moving forward, Cate says she is fully committed to her swimming, however she will also be taking time outside of practices to focus on transitioning to life after swimming. Cate says that she will make a run at Tokyo if her body holds up, however it sounds like after that she may be throwing in the towel with her swimming career. Regardless of when she decides to call it quits, she says she’s determined to give herself preparation in order to make the transition as smooth as possible, and not like many athletes who “reaching the edge of a cliff face, then they tumble off the other side”.