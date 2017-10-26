Watch Cate Campbell’s 50.25 100 Free (SCM) World Record Race

2017 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

25-year-old Aussie Cate Campbell fired off a new short course 100m freestyle World Record on day 1 of the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships in Adelaide. The Brisbane native crushed a new mark of 50.25 to overtake Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom‘s old WR of 50.58 set just in August of this year.

After the race, C1 couldn’t contain her excitement, stating about herself,”She’s back!”

The Commercial club swimmer continued, “And it’s exciting, it’s great to be swimming fast. I’ve put together some really good solid weeks of training and I’ve really been working hard. It’s great to see it’s really starting to pay off.

“There were a couple of times (when) I came back into training and I was thinking ‘oh man it’s a long way back.’

“But the body remembers and I’ve been doing this for a long time and taking a year off this year is the best thing I’ve ever done.

“I’ve come back refreshed and I’ve got a new love for the sport, a new perspective and I’m more motivated than ever for the Commonwealth Games.

“Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) is swimming incredibly fast and watching her in Budapest, I was very pleased I didn’t gave to line up behind the blocks and race her then, but I’m now feeling a little better about the possibility of racing her in the future again now.

“She broke this world record just a couple of months ago and I was in that race and I was swimming next to her and I breathed and I saw her feet and it was a little demoralising.

“But it’s very motivating at the same time and I’ve been very motivated to get back in and give swimming 100 percent – I don’t feel I’m done with it yet.”

Campbell also won the women’s 50m butterfly final, which was contested in the morning session.

Quotes and video courtesy of Swimming Australia.