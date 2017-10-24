2017 Australian SC C’ships Preview: Visiting Swimmers Pack A Punch

2017 Australian Short Course Championships

Thursday, October 26th – Saturday, October 28th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

SCM

Heats 11am local (9pm night before EST)/Finals 7pm local (5am EST)

Meet Site

Psych Sheets

The 2017 Australian Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday of this week, with 63 events scheduled to be contested over the 3-day affair. Although the meet is a non-selection competition, the presence of foreign talent mixed in among the heavy-hitting Australians should provide several thrilling races.

Of note, the women’s 800m free and men’s 1500m free will see their fastest heat in the Finals session the day of the event, but the fastest heat of the women’s 1500m free and men’s 800m free is scheduled for the morning session. Additionally, all stroke 50m races, along with the 100m IM are timed finals taking place in the morning session.

Key Swimmers To Watch

There are almost too many to name, as virtually all of the Aussie powerhouse clubs have brought swimmers to Adelaide for the event. Some didn’t have to travel far, as is the case with South Australian native Kyle Chalmers. The 2016 Olympic champion is ready to rumble across his specialty sprint freestyle events after having withdrawn from World Championships competition to address his heart condition.

Other freestyle specialists taking on the talent is 2016 Olympian Daniel Smith and teammate David McKeon, along with a name familiar as representing the United States both in the pool and open water, Jordan Wilimovsky. The 23-year-old World Championship 10k and team relay silver medalist has been training down under and is slated to contest the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events.

Two other visiting swimmers are bound to make heads turn in the form of Japan’s Daiya Seto and Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte. The former Olympic medalist has trained several weeks under Michael Bohl at Griffith University, while the latter world record holder is working with Chris Mooney at USC Spartans, the home club of the McKeown sisters, Taylor and Kaylee. Both McKeown sisters will be racing this weekend as well, with the elder Taylor taking Ruta on across the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke events.

For Seto’s part, the IM and fly specialist is listed as also swimming the 200m backstroke and 200m breaststroke events, along with the 100m IM. In that 100m IM, Seto ranks as the top seed, but he’ll have Melbourne Vicentre’s Jack Gerrard gunning for gold right behind him.

Aussie mainstays Emily Seebohm, Brittany Elmslie, Mack Horton, Emma McKeon and 17-year-old World Junior Record holder Minna Atherton are looking to get some racing in, as is Jess Ashwood and Tamsin Cook. Both Ashwood and Cook withdrew from World Championships consideration for brief hiatuses, but are back in action. Cook has already competed this year at the Western Australian Championships.

Both Campbell sisters (Bronte and Cate Campbell) are expected to compete alongside Bronte’s World Championships relay-mate, Shayna Jack, who trains with the sisters under Simon Cusack at Commercial.

Bobby Hurley is also making his personal comeback to racing after having taken a break to join the coaching staff for Olympic champion Chad Le Clos of South Africa. As part of the ADN Swim Project and Energy Standard, Hurley was among the primary coaches leading Le Clos through his World Championships gold medal in the 200m butterfly.

Swimmers NOT In Adelaide

For all the talent that will be at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre this week, there are some notable names missing from the start lists. Madeline Grove, who was just cleared regarding her anti-doping whereabouts issue, is absent from the event. Textile world record holder in the men’s 100m freestyle, Cameron McEvoy, is also opting out of the competition.

James Magnussen won’t be racing this week, nor will young guns Brayden McCarthy or Jack Cartwright. Backstroking ace Mitch Larkin is also opting not to swim this week, as the once-double World Champion gets back into the training groove back at St. Peters Western.